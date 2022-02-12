2022 Winter Olympics updates: Best moments, highlights from the Beijing Winter Games

The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially here and the competition has been extraordinary! See below for just a glimpse into some of the best moments of the 2022 Winter Olympics so far. The Beijing Winter Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

Tonight in primetime (beginning at 8:00 p.m ET), the snowboarding action continues as the mixed team snowboard event makes its Olympic debut in Beijing. Two teams will represent the U.S.: Nick Baumgartner (Iron River, Michigan)/ Lindsey Jacobellis (Roxbury, Connecticut) and Jake Vedder (Pinckney, Michigan)/Faye Gulini (Salt Lake City, Utah).  Later, at 11:10 p.m on USA Network and Peacock, the U.S men’s hockey team will take on Canada in the preliminary round.

Best Moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics

Gao Tingyu set an Olympic record of 34.24 while winning China’s first long-track gold medal!

The legs feed the wolf! The U.S. men’s hockey teams takes the 4-2 win over Canada for their first win against Canada in Olympic play since the 2010 preliminary round in Vancouver. 

 

Baumgartner and Jacobellis get it done for gold in the Olympic debut of Mixed Team Snowboard Cross! It’s the second gold medal in Beijing for Lindsey Jacobellis, who is making her fifth Olympic appearance. Baumgartner takes his first ever Olympic medal in his 4th Games. He becomes the oldest snowboarder ever to win a medal at the Olympics. Watch below for his emotional reaction and celebration!

Short track Olympians Maame Biney and Kristen Santos showing us what team spirit is all about! #LOVETOSEEIT

The U.S. women’s hockey team went down 1-0 early in their quarterfinal matchup with the Czech Republic but rallied for the 4-1 win to advance to the semifinals.

After finishing fourth in what he says will be his final Olympic appearance, American snowboarding legend Shaun White (Carlsbad, California) connects with friends and family at home. White, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, announced before competition that Beijing would be his final Olympics.

After finishing her run in the Women’s Super-G, American Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) told reporters: “I would never have expected, in this moment, severely underperforming in an Olympics… I would never have felt that humans could be so kind. I never would have expected that.”

And it’s gold for the U.S. in the Olympic debut of Mixed Team Aerials! The win brings the U.S. medal total up to 10, with four golds. 

Mixed Team Aerials, a discipline of freestyle skiing, makes its Olympic debut in Beijing! Ashley Caldwell (Ashburn, Virginia) kicks off the U.S. team with an impressive opening jump.

 

A photo finish in men’s snowboard cross! Alessandro Haemmerle (AUT) takes the gold after finishing 17th in Sochi in 2014 and 7th in PyeongChang in 2018. The Austrian grew up idolizing American snowboarder Shaun White

The Quad King is Crowned: Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, UT) picks up the gold medal in the men’s singles event and solidifies his status as the world’s best male figure skater. Chen won the Olympic title by a 22-point margin with a program that included five quads. After a fifth-place finish in PyeongChang, the 22-year-old Chen accomplishes the goal he set out for as a child and becomes the 7th American man to win Olympic gold in the men’s singles competition.

The figure skaters’ figure skater: Jason Brown (Highland Park, Illinois), known for his artistry and grace on the ice, turns in a triumphant personal best in the free skate. 

 

Chloe Kim (Torrance, California) throws down a 94-point run to win her second straight Olympic halfpipe gold! She’s the first-ever repeat champion in the history of the women’s halfpipe.

GOLDEN! In her fifth Olympic appearance, Lindsey Jacobellis wins the snowboard cross and the first gold medal for the U.S. here in Beijing. At age 36, Jacobellis becomes the oldest American woman to win a medal at the winter Olympics.

 

After falling on his run of qualifying, Shaun White (Carlsbad, CA) nails an 86.25 to qualify for the final in fourth place. This is the fifth Olympic appearance for White, 35, a three-time Olympic gold medalist who showed his relief immediately after his run:

Colby Stevenson (Park City, Utah) takes the silver in men’s freestyle skiing big air, coming back from multiple injuries in his career, including surviving a significant car crash in 2016. 

It’s a bronze for Jessie Diggins (Afton, Minnesota) in the women’s individual sprint freestyle! After winning gold in the team sprint in 2018 with teammate Kikkan Randall (Anchorage, Alaska), Diggins is the first American to win multiple Olympic medals in cross-country skiing. 

Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro, Vermont) takes silver in the Men’s Super-G, just under 50 years after his mother Barbara Ann won gold in the slalom at Sapporo 1972.

Ester Ledecka (CZE) becomes the first-ever repeat Olympic champion in the women’s parallel giant slalom, winning her third Olympic gold medal after taking a surprise gold in the Super-G in PyeongChang. 

Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah) turns in an incredible performance, recording the highest short program score ever (113.97) and heading into the free skate in first place. After disappointment in PyeongChang, Chen is in solid position to win the first gold medal of his career.

China’s Eileen Gu becomes the youngest freestyle skiing gold medalist in Olympic history!

Netherlands Speed Skater Ireen Wuest picks up her 12th Olympic medal! She is now the first athlete to win individual gold at five Olympics!

Ren Ziwei wins the men’s 1000m gold medal–China’s second gold medal of the Beijing Winter Games!

The U.S. figure skating team took home the silver medal marking the highest American finish since the team event debuted at the 2014 Sochi Games.

ROC’s Kamila Valiyeva becomes the first woman to land a quad at the Winter Olympics…UN-REAL! …But wait there’s more, SHE’S ONLY 15 YEARS OLD!!

Johan Clarey becomes the oldest alpine skiing medalist in history (41 years – 30 days) in his fourth Olympics!

Nils van der Poel wins Sweden’s first long track speed skating medal since 1988! 

U.S. freestyle skier Jaelin Kauf wins silver in women’s moguls!

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins New Zealand’s first-ever Winter Olympics gold medal with her final snowboard slopestyle run. The U.S. won their first medal at these Games with a silver for Julia Marino of Westport, Connecticut (more here from NBC Olympics)…

ALL THE FEELS watching the slopestyle finalist’s support Zoi Sadowski-Synnott after an incredible gold-medal-winning run! #DogPile

The first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics goes to Norway’s Therese Johaug in the women’s skiathlon. It’s the 369th Winter Olympic medal for powerhouse Norway, the most of any nation. Natalya Nepryayeva (ROC) took silver and Teresa Stadlober (AUT) took bronze.

Walter Wallberg upsets the defending Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury (Canada) for Sweden’s first-ever freestyle skiing medal.

Cole McDonald receives an overwhelming amount of heartwarming support from his family back home!

Team USA arrives at the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

 

Nathan Chen delivers in his Beijing debut finishing with a score of 111.71–the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program!

U.S. Olympic curling gold medalist John Shuster tells his family he was chosen to be one of the U.S.’s flag bearers. Watch him walk in the Opening Ceremony tonight!

 Madison Hubbell (Sylvania, OH) and Zach Donohue (Madison, CT) scored a personal-best 86.56 to win the segment!

 

