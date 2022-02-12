The 2022 Winter Olympics officially begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China. Hockey at the Beijing Winter Games starts on Wednesday, February 2 (Thursday afternoon in Beijing) and concludes on Saturday, February 19. Sign up for Peacock and watch live now!
The U.S. women’s hockey team–the defending Olympic champions—are headed to the semifinal round after defeating the Czech Republic 4-1 on Thursday night. They will take on Finland on Monday night (8:10 a.m. on USA and Peacock) in the semifinal round. With 13 players returning from their PyeongChang roster, the women are expected to once again face Canada in the gold medal game and continue one of the fiercest rivalries in sports.
The U.S. men’s hockey defeated Canada 4-2 last night, marking their first Olympic victory against Canada in 12 years. They will take the ice again on Sunday morning against Germany (8:10 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock). Their 25-man roster features the youngest roster since the 1994 Lillehammer Games. While NHL players will not be competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the U.S. men’s team has two of the league’s top prospects on its roster. Matty Beniers (Hingham, Massachusetts)–a sophomore at the University of Michigan–was the second overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken making him the first draft selection in the franchise’s history. The other top prospect is Jake Sanderson (Whitefish, Montana), a defenseman selected fifth overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft.
See below for additional information on how to watch the U.S. men’s and women’s hockey teams at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.
How to watch U.S. Women’s Hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics
All Times EST
- Feb. 3
- 8:10 a.m. Finland vs. USA (Women) W, 5-2 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
- Feb. 5
- 8:10 a.m. USA vs. ROC (Women) W, 5-0 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
- Feb. 6
- 8:10 a.m. Switzerland vs. USA (Women) W, 8-0 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
- Feb. 7
- 2:30 a.m. USA vs. Canada (Women) L, L, 2-4 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
- Feb. 10
- 11:10 p.m. USA vs Czech Republic (Women’s Quarterfinal) W, 4-1 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
- Feb. 14
- 8:10 a.m. USA vs Finland (Women’s Semifinal) – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
- Feb. 16
- 6:30 a.m. Women’s Bronze Medal Game – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
- 11:10 p.m. Women’s Gold Medal Game – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
How to watch U.S. Men’s Hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics
All Times EST
- Feb. 10
- 8:10 a.m.
USA vs. China (Men)W, 8-0 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
- 8:10 a.m.
- Feb. 11
- 11:10 p.m.
Canada vs. USA (Men)W, 4-2 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
- 11:10 p.m.
- Feb. 13
- 8:10 a.m. USA vs. Germany (Men) – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
- Feb. 14
- 11:10 p.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
- 11:10 p.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
- Feb. 15
- 3:40 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
- 8:10 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
- 11:10 p.m. Men’s Quarterfinal – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
- Feb. 16
- 1 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
- 3:40 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
- 8:30 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
- Feb. 17
- 11:10 p.m. Men’s Semifinal – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
- Feb. 18
- 8:10 a.m. Men’s Semifinal – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
- Feb. 19
- 8:10 a.m. Men’s Bronze Medal Game – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
- 11:10 p.m. Men’s Gold Medal Game – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
USA Women’s Hockey Team Roster
Goalies:
- Alex Cavallini
- Nicole Hensley
- Maddie Rooney
Defenders:
- Cayla Barnes
- Megan Bozek
- Jincy Dunne
- Savannah Harmon
- Caroline Harvey
- Megan Keller
- Lee Stecklein
Forwards:
- Hannah Brandt
- Dani Cameranesi
- Alex Carpenter
- Jesse Compher
- Kendall Coyne Schofield (captain)
- Brianna Decker
- Amanda Kessel
- Hilary Knight
- Abbey Murphy
- Kelly Pannek
- Abby Roque
- Hayley Scamurra
- Grace Zumwinkle
USA Men’s Hockey Team Roster
Goalies:
- Drew Commesso
- Strauss Mann
- Pat Nagle
Defenders:
- Brian Cooper
- Brock Faber
- Drew Helleson
- Steven Kampfer
- Aaron Ness
- Nick Perbix
- Jake Sanderson
- David Warsofsky
Forwards:
- Nick Abruzzese
- Kenny Agostino
- Matty Beniers
- Brendan Brisson
- Noah Cates
- Sean Farrell
- Sam Hentges
- Matthew Knies,
- Marc McLaughlin
- Ben Meyers
- Andy Miele
- Brian O’Neill
- Nick Shore
- Nathan Smith
How to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock:
Stream the Olympics on Peacock to never miss a second of the action this year. Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.
How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC:
For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.
What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?
- Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET
- Sunday: 7:00 pm ET
Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!