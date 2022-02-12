2022 Super Bowl halftime show: How to watch live, stream online, TV, guests, setlist for Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and rest of performers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Before a winner is decided between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI tomorrow, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige are set to take the Super Bowl stage. NBC Sports has you covered with everything you need to know about this year’s halftime show performance including the start time, how to watch, live stream, setlist and more.

What time will the halftime show start this year?

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show will begin shortly after the second quarter ends, which should be just after 8:00 p.m. ET. Viewers can plan for the performance to start some time between 8:00 and 8:30 p.m. ET, approximately 90 minutes after kickoff. Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Coverage of the game will start at 12:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show

2022 Super Bowl halftime show setlist

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige have not yet announced the songs they’ll perform in LA, but there’s a good chance they will mix in a handful of their signature hit songs:

Still D.R.E.

Animals

Gin and Juice

Drop It Like It’s Hot

Family Affair

Be Without You

Lose Yourself

Without Me

The Real Slim Shady

Forgot About Dre

Alright

HUMBLE

Swimming Pools (Drank)

California Love

Check back here on Sunday to see the full setlist they end up performing.

Will there be any special guests at the 2022 halftime show?

There have been rumors about some surprise guests that may show up at the Super Bowl halftime show this year including 50 Cent and Ice Cube but nothing has been confirmed.

Who performed the halftime show at last year’s Super Bowl?

The Weeknd took the halftime show stage in 2021 at Super Bowl LV in Tampa. Check out his full setlist and performance here.

