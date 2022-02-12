Super Bowl commercials 2022: Watch the best, funniest leaked ads that will air on Sunday during Rams vs. Bengals

Super Bowl 56 is on Sunday and while most attention will be on the game being played between the Bengals and Rams, plenty of viewers will be talking about the commercials that air during breaks in action. Which companies will you see during Super Bowl LVI live on NBC and Peacock? And how much do these ads cost to air? See below for a sneak peek of this year’s highly anticipated Super Bowl commercials.
When is the 2022 Super Bowl and how can I watch it?
- Teams playing: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Date: Sunday, February 13
- Time: Pregame coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET; Game coverage at 6:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Live stream: Watch live on Peacock, NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com
How much does it cost to advertise during the Super Bowl?
Going all the way back to the first Super Bowl in 1967, the average price of an advertisement was anywhere from $37,500 to $42,500. Now, in 2022, you need $6.5 million to air a 30-second spot: the most expensive average cost for a Super Bowl commercial in NFL history. Check out a complete year-by-year list of the cost to advertise at the Super Bowl.