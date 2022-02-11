Winter Olympics schedule tonight: Live events today, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.
WATCH THE OLYMPICS: Click here to sign up for Peacock and stream the Winter Olympics live right now
Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
2022 Winter Olympics medal count
As of Friday afternoon, Norway and Austria lead the way with 14 total medals each followed by the ROC and Canada with 12. Germany has 7 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 10 total medals: 4 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.
Winter Olympics news, live streaming options and TV schedule
- Watch the Winter Olympics live on Peacock
- Latest Winter Olympics news, results and more
- Up-to-date Winter Olympics live stream, TV schedule
- Daily Olympic Briefing: Chock/Bates, Hubbell/Donohue ready to ‘dance’ on Day 8
Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.
Winter Olympics schedule today
Friday, February 11 schedule
|Time (ET)
|Sport
|Event
|Live Stream, TV
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Speed Skating & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime Coverage: Hockey & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime Coverage: Hockey & More (AD)
|NBC, PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, JPN vs DEN
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, KOR vs ROC
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs CAN
|CNBC, PEACOCK
|9:00 PM
|Snowboarding
|Mixed Team Snowboard Cross
|PEACOCK
|9:00 PM
|Bobsled
|Women’s Monobob: Official training heats 5 & 6
|PEACOCK
|10:00 PM
|Alpine Skiing
|Training – Women’s Downhill
|PEACOCK
|11:10 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Hockey, Curling & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|11:10 PM
|Hockey
|Men’s Prelim CAN vs. USA
|USA, PEACOCK
|11:10 PM
|Hockey
|Women’s Quarterfinal: ROC vs SUI
|CNBC, PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, CAN vs SWE
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, DEN vs SUI
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, ITA vs CHN
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, USA vs NOR
|PEACOCK
|2:30 AM
|Cross-Country Skiing
|Women’s 4x5km Relay
|USA, PEACOCK
|3:00 AM
|Speed Skating
|Women’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals
|PEACOCK
|3:40 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Prelim GER vs. CHN
|PEACOCK
|3:40 AM
|Hockey
|Women’s Quarterfinal: FIN vs JPN
|PEACOCK
|3:50 AM
|Speed Skating
|Men’s 500m
|PEACOCK
|4:00 AM
|Biathlon
|Men’s 10km Sprint
|USA, PEACOCK
|5:00 AM
|Ski Jumping
|Men’s Individual Large Hill Final
|PEACOCK
|6:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Fig. Skating, Hockey & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|6:00 AM
|Figure Skating
|Ice Dance: Rhythm Dance
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Ceremony
|Medal Ceremonies: Day 8
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, DEN vs SUI
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, GBR vs USA
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, ROC vs JPN
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs CHN
|PEACOCK
|7:20 AM
|Skeleton
|Women’s Skeleton: Heats 3 & 4
|PEACOCK
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|The Olympic Show
|PEACOCK
|8:10 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Prelim ROC vs. CZE
|CNBC, PEACOCK
|8:10 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Prelim SUI vs. DEN
|PEACOCK
|10:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Ice
|PEACOCK
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Winter Gold
|PEACOCK
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Curling, Ski Jumping & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|2:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Biathlon & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?
The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.
How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?
NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.
Stay up to date on the 2022 Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.