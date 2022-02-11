Winter Olympics schedule tonight: Live events today, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: Click here to sign up for Peacock and stream the Winter Olympics live right now

Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

As of Friday afternoon, Norway and Austria lead the way with 14 total medals each followed by the ROC and Canada with 12. Germany has 7 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 10 total medals: 4 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.

Winter Olympics news, live streaming options and TV schedule

Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

Winter Olympics schedule today

Friday, February 11 schedule

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream, TV 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Speed Skating & More NBC, PEACOCK 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing & More USA, PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Hockey & More NBC, PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Hockey & More (AD) NBC, PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin, JPN vs DEN PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin, KOR vs ROC PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs CAN CNBC, PEACOCK 9:00 PM Snowboarding Mixed Team Snowboard Cross PEACOCK 9:00 PM Bobsled Women’s Monobob: Official training heats 5 & 6 PEACOCK 10:00 PM Alpine Skiing Training – Women’s Downhill PEACOCK 11:10 PM Olympic Sports Hockey, Curling & More USA, PEACOCK 11:10 PM Hockey Men’s Prelim CAN vs. USA USA, PEACOCK 11:10 PM Hockey Women’s Quarterfinal: ROC vs SUI CNBC, PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, CAN vs SWE PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, DEN vs SUI PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, ITA vs CHN PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, USA vs NOR PEACOCK 2:30 AM Cross-Country Skiing Women’s 4x5km Relay USA, PEACOCK 3:00 AM Speed Skating Women’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals PEACOCK 3:40 AM Hockey Men’s Prelim GER vs. CHN PEACOCK 3:40 AM Hockey Women’s Quarterfinal: FIN vs JPN PEACOCK 3:50 AM Speed Skating Men’s 500m PEACOCK 4:00 AM Biathlon Men’s 10km Sprint USA, PEACOCK 5:00 AM Ski Jumping Men’s Individual Large Hill Final PEACOCK 6:00 AM Olympic Sports Fig. Skating, Hockey & More USA, PEACOCK 6:00 AM Figure Skating Ice Dance: Rhythm Dance PEACOCK 6:30 AM Ceremony Medal Ceremonies: Day 8 PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, DEN vs SUI PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, GBR vs USA PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, ROC vs JPN PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs CHN PEACOCK 7:20 AM Skeleton Women’s Skeleton: Heats 3 & 4 PEACOCK 8:00 AM Olympic Sports The Olympic Show PEACOCK 8:10 AM Hockey Men’s Prelim ROC vs. CZE CNBC, PEACOCK 8:10 AM Hockey Men’s Prelim SUI vs. DEN PEACOCK 10:00 AM Olympic Sports Olympic Ice PEACOCK 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Winter Gold PEACOCK 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Curling, Ski Jumping & More USA, PEACOCK 2:30 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Biathlon & More NBC, PEACOCK

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.

How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?

NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Stay up to date on the 2022 Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.