The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway and the competition has been sensational! See below for a daily Winter Olympics 2022 schedule featuring today’s exciting events that you won’t want to miss. Click here for an overview of the entire Beijing Winter Games with a day-by-day viewing guide. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

Last night in primetime, we watched three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White (Carlsbad, California) make the final three runs of his incredible Olympic career in the men’s slopestyle event where he finished in fourth place. White, who received a standing ovation last night, shared a special moment with his family and was emotional as he reflected on the bittersweet end to his snowboarding career. Click here to relive the moment or experience it for the first time if you didn’t have the chance to watch it live!

We’ve got an exciting lineup ahead today on NBC and Peacock featuring four medal events listed below. Live coverage begins during the day at 2:00 p.m. ET with the Men’s 5000m in Speed Skating.

Tonight in primetime (beginning at 8:00 p.m ET), the snowboarding action continues as the mixed team snowboard event makes its Olympic debut in Beijing. Two teams will represent the U.S.: Nick Baumgartner (Iron River, Michigan)/ Lindsey Jacobellis (Roxbury, Connecticut) and Jake Vedder (Pinckney, Michigan)/Faye Gulini (Salt Lake City, Utah). Later, at 11:10 p.m on USA Network and Peacock, the U.S men’s hockey team will take on Canada in the preliminary round.

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule – What to Watch on NBC and Peacock:

Thursday, February 10 schedule

(All times are listed as ET. and are subject to change)

*indicates a medal event.

DURING THE DAY:

*Speed Skating – Men’s 10,000m – 2:00 p.m.

*Cross Country Skiing – Men’s 15 km – 3:00 p.m.

Skeleton – Women’s First, Second Runs – 4:00 p.m.

WHAT’S ON TONIGHT:

Ski Jumping – Men’s Individual Large Hill Qualifying – 8:00 p.m.

Short Track – Men’s 500m Qualifying – 8:20 p.m.

Skeleton – Men’s Third, Fourth Runs – 8:40 p.m.

*Snowboarding – Mixed Team Cross Final – 9:15 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Downhill Training – 10:00 p.m.

*Short Track – Women’s 1000m Final, Men’s Relay Semifinal – 10:15 p.m.

Ice Hockey – Men’s Preliminary Round – U.S.A vs. Canada – 11:10 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!