Where is the 2022 Super Bowl? Location, stadium, city, date, kickoff time, halftime show, TV, future Super Bowl sites

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are fully underway which means it’s time to look ahead to Super Bowl 2022. See below for all you need to know about Super Bowl LVI including where the the Big Game will take place this year, the date, stadium, future Super Bowl locations, how to watch on TV, and much more.

Where is the Super Bowl being played this year?

Super Bowl 2022 will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. SoFi Stadium, which opened in September 2020, is home to the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

When is Super Bowl LVI and what teams are playing?

Super Bowl 56 will be played on Sunday, February 13, 2022 after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season and Playoffs. The league adopted a new 17-game schedule which pushes the Super Bowl back by one week.

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will face off against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl 56. Coverage will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Has a home team ever won the Super Bowl?

Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to play and win a Super Bowl at their own stadium. The Los Angeles Rams will have the chance to accomplish this again in 2022 with a win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Who will perform the 2022 halftime show?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. The Weeknd headlined the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show in Tampa, FL.

How to watch the 2022 Super Bowl on TV, live streaming

Super Bowl 56 will be televised by NBC and will be available for live stream with Peacock, on NBCSports.com or with the NBC Sports App. NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 game but the two network decided to swap years in order to air both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in February 2022.

Where and when are future Super Bowl locations and dates?

2023: Super Bowl LVII

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

2024: Super Bowl LVIII

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

2025: Super Bowl LIX

Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA

New Orleans was originally set to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, however, it will now host in 2025 due to conflicts with the Mardi Gras celebration.

