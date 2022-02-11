Team USA medal count at 2022 Winter Olympics: Full list of every medal won by the United States

By Feb 11, 2022, 10:36 PM EST
Snowboard - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 6
The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway on NBC and Peacock and the United States is looking to rack up as many medals as possible. This year, the Winter Olympics are taking place in Beijing, China from Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20. Sign up for Peacock now and watch every moment from the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

At the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, the United States finished fourth overall with 23 total medals. More specifically, Team USA came home with 9 gold medals, 8 silver medals and 6 bronze medals. Norway, Germany and Canada finished in the top three of both total and gold medals. How will the United States fare in 2022? How many medals has Team USA won so far?

Total United States Medal Count: 11

  • Gold medals: 5
  • Silver medals: 5
  • Bronze medals: 1

Medals won by Team USA so far at the 2022 Winter Olympics

  1. Julia Marino (Westport, CT) – Silver Medal in Women’s Snowboarding Slopestyle
  2. Jaelin Kauf (Alta, WY) – Silver Medal in Women’s Moguls
  3. Team USA – Silver Medal in Figure Skating Team Event 
  4. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Burlington, VT) – Silver Medal in Men’s Super-G
  5. Jessie Diggins (Afton, MN) – Bronze Medal in Cross-Country Skiing (Women’s Individual Sprint Freestyle)
  6. Colby Stevenson (Park City, UT) – Silver in Freestyle Skiing (Big Air)
  7. Lindsey Jacobellis (Park City, UT) – Gold in Snowboarding (Women’s Snowboard Cross)
  8. Chloe Kim (Los Angeles, CA) – Gold in Snowboarding (Women’s Halfpipe)
  9. Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, UT) – Gold in Men’s Singles (Figure Skating)
  10. United States – Gold in Mixed Team Aerials (Freestyle Skiing)
    • The U.S. team of Ashley Caldwell (Ashburn, Virginia), Chris Lillis (Pittsford, New York) and Justin Schoenefeld (Lawrenceburg, Indiana) takes home gold in the event’s Olympic debut.
  11. United States – Gold in Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Finals (Snowboarding)

