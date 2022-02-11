Super Bowl 2022 uniforms: What color jerseys are the Rams, Bengals wearing on Sunday? Why is white important at home?

Super Bowl 2022 kicks off on Sunday and the jersey color that each team wears has more significance than you might think. Keep reading to see why white uniforms have recently had good luck for winning teams in the Super Bowl. Plus, don’t forget to watch the Big Game live on Peacock and NBC at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday.
When Matthew Stafford and the Rams take the field at Super Bowl LVI in their home stadium, they’ll technically be playing as the “road team.” Los Angeles will wear white jerseys, gold pants and blue socks. The Cincinnati Bengals – the designated home team by virtue of being the AFC representative – opted to wear black jerseys, white pants with white stripes and orange socks.
Over the course of the first 55 Super Bowls, the team wearing white jerseys is 35-20 (.64%), including 14-3 in the last 17 Super Bowls. That streak started during the 2004 season, when Tom Brady’s Patriots defeated Andy Reid’s Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. Brady is now 5-1 when wearing white jerseys after winning the Super Bowl last year, versus 2-2 when wearing blue.
Past Super Bowl uniforms worn by winning teams
|SUPER BOWL
|WINNING TEAM
|JERSEY COLOR
|2004 – XXXIX
|PATRIOTS
|WHITE
|2005 – XL
|STEELERS
|WHITE
|2006 – XLI
|COLTS
|WHITE
|2007 – XLII
|GIANTS
|WHITE
|2008 – XLIII
|STEELERS
|WHITE
|2009 – XLIV
|SAINTS
|WHITE
|2010 – XLV
|PACKERS
|GREEN
|2011 – XLVI
|GIANTS
|WHITE
|2012 – XLVII
|RAVENS
|WHITE
|2013 – XLVIII
|SEAHAWKS
|WHITE
|2014 – XLIX
|PATRIOTS
|WHITE
|2015 – 50
|BRONCOS
|WHITE
|2016 – LI
|PATRIOTS
|WHITE
|2017 – LII
|EAGLES
|GREEN
|2018 – LIII
|PATRIOTS
|WHITE
|2019 – LIV
|CHIEFS
|RED
|2019 – LV
|BUCCANEERS
|WHITE
How to Watch Super Bowl LVI
- When: Sunday, February 13, 2022
- Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock, NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com
