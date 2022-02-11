Super Bowl food 2022: Party ideas, best snacks, how to make easy appetizers for game day

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Rams and Bengals will square off in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13 live on NBC and Peacock. Get ready for the big game with these recipes and appetizer ideas for Cincy groupies, L.A. devotees and everyone in between. (Editor’s note: Fans of the losing team may have to do the dishes afterwards.)

Foods for the Cincinnati Bengals fan

Appetizer: Cincinnati Chili (Under) Dogs

Cincinnati is home to a distinct variation of chili with a unique blend of seasonings and used in a variety of ways. It can be served in a bowl, over spaghettis or on top of a hotdog, like Martha Stewart’s Cincinnati Chili Dog. Size them down with cocktail wieners for small bites.

Entrée: Copycat Frisch’s Big Boy Burger

Cincy is also the original home of Frisch’s Big Boy, a regional chain of burger joints. The signature sandwich of the jolly, large lad can make anywhere feel like the Queen City, so why not whip up some copycat burgers for the Ohio River Valley enthusiast in your life.

Dessert: Homemade Ice Cream

Every city has its own form of a signature ice cream, and Cincinnati’s is undoubtedly the Ohio-based Graeter’s. If you don’t have access to a scoop shop near you, why not make your own easy, homemade ice cream in a bag, like Delish’s recipe that only requires four ingredients (one of which is ice).

Foods for the Los Angeles Rams fan

Appetizer: Copycat In-N-Out Animal-Style Fries

One of California’s most famed eats originated in L.A. County. Celebrate the Rams’ return to the Super Bowl with an at-home version of In-N-Out’s Animal-Style fries, which are French fries covered in melted cheese, grilled onion and special sauce.

Entrée: Taco Bar

The Golden State is also known for quality Mexican food. Please everyone in your gameday crowd with a build-your-own-taco bar, like Rachel Ray’s version that includes toppings like cheese, red plum tomatoes and pico de gallo.

Dessert: Star Sandwich Cookies

On Super Bowl Sunday, the Rams and Bengals don’t have to be the only ones amongst the stars. Get in the Hollywood spirit with a star-shaped sweet like Alex Guarnaschelli’s Linzer Star Sandwich Cookie recipe.

Foods for the Super Bowl enthusiast

Appetizer: Chip Dip

Your team might not have made it to SoFi Stadium for the big game, but you can still win with an amazing appetizer. Everyone loves a good chip dip, and there’s no reason to hold back for the biggest football game of the year, so consider throwing down an assortment of dips for your guests to choose from.

Entrée: Buffalo Wings

Whether you’re a distraught Bills fan or just really like chicken, you can’t go wrong with Buffalo chicken wings for maximum flavor fun. They’re the perfect finger foods for hours of grazing as you watch epic football and intriguing ads.

Dessert: Football-Shaped Treats

Dessert is a great way to let your creativity flow, so why not go for gold with a football-shaped dessert that will wow your guests and fill their stomachs. Keep it simple for novice-level bakers with a football-shaped cheesecake ball or leave it all out on the field with a pan of Hail Mary football field brownies.

