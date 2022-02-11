Kaillie Humphries 2022 Olympics Schedule: How to Watch, Event Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Find out when Kaillie Humphries will be on TV, when her bobsleigh event dates and start times are, and see how to live stream all the action.

Who is Kaillie Humphries?

Kaillie Humphries, a two-time Olympic champion from Canada, switched to representing the United States in 2019 because of abuse and harassment she alleges she faced within Canadian bobsledding.

Humphries has been very successful since joining Team USA – Kaillie won three world titles: the 2-woman titles in 2020 and 2021, and the women’s monobob title in 2021.

Her status for the 2022 Winter Olympics was not always certain – in an Instagram post, Kaillie wrote

“The 1% chance I had on making this team just became reality. I never lost faith and persevered through every obstacle until the very end. I have always believed it was possible, even if the cards were stacked against me.”

She awaited U.S. citizenship until December 2, 2021. Kaillie made her first Olympic appearance in 2010, where she earned her nickname, The Blonde Bomber.

Why did Kaillie Humphries switch from Canada to the United States?

Humphries won three medals while racing for Team Canada. When changing her team affiliation to Team USA, many outside of her circle were curious. Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries, when asked why she left her former Canadian team for Team USA – explained of alleged harassment by Canadian coach Todd Hays.

Her marriage to American former bobsledder Travis Armbruster in 2019, made her eligible to join the U.S. team for World Cups and world championships but Humphries was officially cleared to bobsled at the Olympics for the U.S. in December 2021. The two-time Olympic champion is a gold medal contender in both two-woman and women’s monobob.

When does Kaillie Humphries compete?

Humphries will complete in Monobob and 2-Woman Bobsled events that are scheduled to run from February 10 – February 19.

Kaillie Humphries Monobob Schedule

Date Time (EST) Event Fri, 11 Feb 9:10 PM Women’s Monobob Official Training Heat 5 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Fri, 11 Feb After Heat 5 Women’s Monobob Official Training Heat 6 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Sat, 12 Feb 8:30 PM Women’s Monobob Heat 1 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Sat, 12 Feb 10:00 PM Women’s Monobob Heat 2 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Sun, 13 Feb 8:30 PM Women’s Monobob Heat 3 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Sun, 13 Feb 10:00 PM Women’s Monobob Heat 4 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Kaillie Humphries 2-Woman Bobsleigh Schedule

Date Time (EST) Event Fri, 18 Feb 7:00 2-woman Bobsled Heat 1 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Fri, 18 Feb 8:30 2-woman Bobsled Heat 2 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Sat, 19 Feb 7:00 2-woman Bobsled Heat 3 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Sat, 19 Feb 8:30 2-woman Bobsled Heat 4 – NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!