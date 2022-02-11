Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the highlights from yesterday’s coverage of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Check back every day for updated event recaps, of the biggest moments of the previous day.

What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?

Thursday, February 10th Olympic Highlights:

Shaun White takes his final three runs of his Olympic Career:

Shaun White received a standing ovation last night after taking the final run of his Olympic career. The three-time Olympic medalist shared an emotional moment with his family as he reflected on the bittersweet ending.

"I just want to thank everyone for watching. Everyone at home, thank you. Snowboarding, thank you. It's been the love of my life." An emotional @ShaunWhite reflects on his career and his final run. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/dTSTX30o7f — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Gold Ayumu Hirano (Japan) Silver Scotty James (Australia) Bronze Jan Scherrer (Switzerland)

Mikaela Shiffrin gets ‘big relief’ with Super-G finish

Mikaela Shiffrin, who uncharacteristically skied out of her first two events (giant slalom and slalom) at the Beijing Winter Games, finally found her footing, finishing 9th in the Women’s Super-G. Shiffrin has never competed in this event at the Olympics before.

"I would never have expected to feel, in this moment…that humans could be so kind." ❤️ Mikaela Shiffrin shares her thoughts on the love & support she's received the past few days.#WinterOlympics | @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/6vCC3sApNz — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 11, 2022

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Super – G Gold Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland) Silver Mirjam Puchner (Austria) Bronze Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)

The U.S. women’s hockey team is headed to the semifinals

Despite a slow start in the first period, the U.S. women’s hockey team defeated the Czech Republic 4-1 in their first playoff game in Beijing.

Cross Country Skiing: Iivo Niskanen win’s the gold in the Men’s 15km

Finland’s Iivo Niskanen picked up his second medal of the Beijing Winter Games (and 4th overall). He won a bronze in the men’s skiathlon earlier this week.

Cross Country Skiing – Men’s 15km Classic Gold Iivo Niskanen (Finland) Silver Aleksandr Bolshunov (ROC) Bronze Johannes Hosflot Klaebo (Norway)

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

