What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?
Thursday, February 10th Olympic Highlights:
- Shaun White closes out an incredible Olympic snowboarding career with a fourth-place finish
- Mikaela Shiffrin gets ‘big relief’ with Super-G finish
- The U.S. women’s hockey team defeats Czech Republic 4-1 to advance to semifinals
- Olympic gold falls into the pocket of Finland’s Niskanen in 15km classic
Shaun White takes his final three runs of his Olympic Career:
Shaun White received a standing ovation last night after taking the final run of his Olympic career. The three-time Olympic medalist shared an emotional moment with his family as he reflected on the bittersweet ending.
"I just want to thank everyone for watching. Everyone at home, thank you. Snowboarding, thank you. It's been the love of my life."
An emotional @ShaunWhite reflects on his career and his final run. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/dTSTX30o7f
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2022
|Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe
|Gold
|Ayumu Hirano (Japan)
|Silver
|Scotty James (Australia)
|Bronze
|Jan Scherrer (Switzerland)
Mikaela Shiffrin gets ‘big relief’ with Super-G finish
Mikaela Shiffrin, who uncharacteristically skied out of her first two events (giant slalom and slalom) at the Beijing Winter Games, finally found her footing, finishing 9th in the Women’s Super-G. Shiffrin has never competed in this event at the Olympics before.
"I would never have expected to feel, in this moment…that humans could be so kind." ❤️
Mikaela Shiffrin shares her thoughts on the love & support she's received the past few days.#WinterOlympics | @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/6vCC3sApNz
— On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 11, 2022
|Alpine Skiing – Women’s Super – G
|Gold
|Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland)
|Silver
|Mirjam Puchner (Austria)
|Bronze
|Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)
The U.S. women’s hockey team is headed to the semifinals
Despite a slow start in the first period, the U.S. women’s hockey team defeated the Czech Republic 4-1 in their first playoff game in Beijing.
Harmon seals it!
Savannah Harmon put the game out of reach as @usahockey defeats Czech Republic 4-1. #WinterOlympics \ #WatchWithUS \ @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/apIw7gtU8o
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2022
Cross Country Skiing: Iivo Niskanen win’s the gold in the Men’s 15km
Finland’s Iivo Niskanen picked up his second medal of the Beijing Winter Games (and 4th overall). He won a bronze in the men’s skiathlon earlier this week.
|Cross Country Skiing – Men’s 15km Classic
|Gold
|Iivo Niskanen (Finland)
|Silver
|Aleksandr Bolshunov (ROC)
|Bronze
|Johannes Hosflot Klaebo (Norway)
