The 2022 Winter Olympics officially begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China. Hockey at the Beijing Winter Games starts on Wednesday, February 2 (Thursday afternoon in Beijing) and concludes on Saturday, February 19. Sign up for Peacock and watch live now!

The U.S. women’s hockey team–the defending Olympic champions–picked up their first loss of the tournament against Canada this week. They will take the ice again tonight in the quarterfinals against the Czech Republic (11:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network). With 13 players returning from their PyeongChang roster, the women are expected to once again face Canada in the gold medal game and continue one of the fiercest rivalries in sports.

The U.S. men’s hockey team shut out China 8-0 in their opening match-up on Thursday. They will battle it out with Canada next on Friday night (11:10 p.m. ET on USA Network). Their 25-man roster features the youngest roster since the 1994 Lillehammer Games. While NHL players will not be competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the U.S. men’s team has two of the league’s top prospects on its roster. Matty Beniers (Hingham, Massachusetts)–a sophomore at the University of Michigan–was the second overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken making him the first draft selection in the franchise’s history. The other top prospect is Jake Sanderson (Whitefish, Montana), a defenseman selected fifth overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Upcoming games to watch (all times EST)

See below for additional information on how to watch the U.S. men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Beijing Winter Games.

How to watch U.S. Women’s Hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Date/Time (ET) Event/results How to Watch & Live streams Feb. 3, 8:10 a.m. Finland vs. USA (Women) W, 5-2 NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 5, 8:10 a.m. USA vs. ROC (Women) W, 5-0 NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 6, 8:10 a.m. Switzerland vs. USA (Women) W, 8-0 NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 7, 12:30 a.m. USA vs. Canada (Women) L, 2-4 NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 10, 11:10 p.m. USA vs Czech Republic (Women’s Quarterfinal) W, 4-1 NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 12, 3:40 a.m. Women’s Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 13, 11:10 p.m. Women’s Semifinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 14, 8:10 a.m. Women’s Semifinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 16, 6:30 a.m. Women’s Bronze Medal Game NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 16, 11:10 p.m. Women’s Gold Medal Game NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

How to watch U.S. Men’s Hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Date/Time (ET) Event/results How to Watch & Live streams Feb. 10, 8:10 a.m. USA vs. China (Men) W, 8-0 NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 11, 11:10 p.m. Canada vs. USA (Men) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 13, 8:10 a.m. USA vs. Germany (Men) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 14, 11:10 p.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC Feb. 14, 11:10 p.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 15, 3:40 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Feb. 15, 8:10 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal Playoff NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 15, 11:10 p.m. Men’s Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 16, 1 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 16, 3:40 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 16, 8:30 a.m. Men’s Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 17, 11:10 p.m. Men’s Semifinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 18, 8:10 a.m. Men’s Semifinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA Feb. 19, 8:10 a.m. Men’s Bronze Medal Game NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC Feb. 19, 11:10 p.m. Men’s Gold Medal Game NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

USA Women’s Hockey Team Roster

Goalies:

Alex Cavallini

Nicole Hensley

Maddie Rooney

Defenders:

Cayla Barnes

Megan Bozek

Jincy Dunne

Savannah Harmon

Caroline Harvey

Megan Keller

Lee Stecklein

Forwards:

Hannah Brandt

Dani Cameranesi

Alex Carpenter

Jesse Compher

Kendall Coyne Schofield (captain)

Brianna Decker

Amanda Kessel

Hilary Knight

Abbey Murphy

Kelly Pannek

Abby Roque

Hayley Scamurra

Grace Zumwinkle

USA Men’s Hockey Team Roster

Goalies:

Drew Commesso

Strauss Mann

Pat Nagle

Defenders:

Brian Cooper

Brock Faber

Drew Helleson

Steven Kampfer

Aaron Ness

Nick Perbix

Jake Sanderson

David Warsofsky

Forwards:

Nick Abruzzese

Kenny Agostino

Matty Beniers

Brendan Brisson

Noah Cates

Sean Farrell

Sam Hentges

Matthew Knies,

Marc McLaughlin

Ben Meyers

Andy Miele

Brian O’Neill

Nick Shore

Nathan Smith

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

