2022 Winter Olympics medals, results: List of every gold medal awarded at the Beijing Games

The 2022 Winter Olympics are finally here, taking place in Beijing, China and from what we’ve seen so far the competition has definitely been worth the wait! Below you’ll find a list of every gold medal moment of the Beijing Winter Games.

Spoiler alert: Keep reading if you want an up-to-date gold medal count before they might air on TV. And don’t forget you can watch live coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock!

2022 Winter Olympics Medals, Results

Follow the live Winter Olympics medal count and check out every gold medal moment of the 2022 Winter Olympics below:

Alpine Skiing

Gold – Beat Feuz (Switzerland) Silver – Johan Clarey (France) Bronze – Matthias Mayer (Austria)



Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom: Swede Sara Hector scores Olympic gold in giant slalom

Gold – Sara Hector (Sweden) Silver – Federica Brignone (Italy) Bronze – Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland)



Alpine Skiing – Men’s Super G:

Gold – Matthias Mayer (Austria) Silver – Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) Bronze – Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway)



Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom: Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova mounts massive comeback, wins slalom gold with Mikaela Shiffrin out

Gold – Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) Silver – Katharina Liensberger (USA) Bronze – Wendy Holdener (Sweden)



Alpine Skiing – Men’s Combined:

Gold – Johannes Strolz (Austria) Silver – Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) Bronze – James Crawford (Canada)



Alpine Skiing – Women’s Super -G:

Gold – Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland) Silver – Mirjam Puchner (Austria) Bronze – Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)



Biathlon

Biathlon – Mixed Relay:

Gold – Norway Silver – France Bronze – Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)



Biathlon – Women’s 15km Individual: How Denise Herrmann stole Olympic gold in the women’s 15km

Gold – Denise Herrmann (Germany) Silver – Anais Chevalier-Bouchet (France) Bronze – Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (Norway)



Biathlon – Men’s 20km Individual:

Gold – Quentin Fillon Maille (France) Silver – Anton Smolski (Belarus) Bronze – Johannes Thingnes Boe (Norway)



Biathlon – Women’s 7.5km Sprint:

Gold – Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (Norway) Silver – Elvira Oeberg (Sweden) Bronze – Dorothea Wierer (Italy)



Bobsled

Cross Country Skiing

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s Skiathlon:

Gold – Therese Johaug (Norway) Silver – Natalya Nepryayeva (ROC) Bronze – Teresa Stadlober (Austria)



Cross Country Skiing – Men’s Skiathlon:

Gold – Aleksandr Bolshunov (ROC) Silver – Denis Spitsov (ROC) Bronze – Iivo Niskanen (Finland)



Cross Country Skiing – Women’s Individual Sprint Freestyle:

Gold – Jonna Sundling (Sweden) Silver – Maja Dahlqvist (Sweden) Bronze – Jessie Diggins (USA)



Cross Country Skiing – Men’s Individual Sprint Freestyle:

Gold – Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo (Norway) Silver – Federico Pellegrino (Italy) Bronze – Aleksandr Terentyev (ROC)



Cross Country Skiing – Women’s 10km Classic:

Gold – Therese Johaug (Norway) Silver – Kerttu Niskanen (Finland) Bronze – Krista Parmakoski (Finland)



Cross Country Skiing – Men’s 15km Classic:

Gold – Iivo Niskanen (Finland) Silver – Aleksandr Bolshunov (ROC) Bronze – Johannes Hosflot Klaebo (Norway)



Curling

Curling – Mixed Doubles:

Gold – Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner (Italy) Silver – Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten (Norway) Bronze – Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson (Sweden)



Figure Skating

Figure Skating – Team Event: Watch all eight U.S. programs that earned silver in figure skating team event

Gold – ROC Silver – United States Bronze – Japan



Figure Skating – Men’s Singles:

Gold – Nathan Chen (United States) Silver – Yuma Kagiyama (Japan) Bronze – Shoma Uno (Japan)



Freestyle Skiing

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Moguls:

Gold – Walter Wallberg (Sweden) Silver – Mikael Kingsbury (Canada) Bronze – Ikuma Horishima (Japan)



Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls: American Jaelin Kauf lands moguls silver behind Australia’s Anthony

Gold – Jakara Anthony (Australia) Silver – Jaelin Kauf (USA) Bronze – Anastasia Smirnova (ROC)



Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Big Air:

Gold – Birk Ruud (Norway) Silver – Colby Stevenson (USA) Bronze – Henrik Harlaut (Sweden)



Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Big Air:

Gold – Eileen Gu (China) Silver – Tess Ledeux (France) Bronze – Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland)



Freestyle Skiing – Mixed Team Aerials: U.S. upsets China for stunning gold in mixed team aerials

Gold – USA Silver – China Bronze – Canada



Hockey

Luge

Gold – Johannes Ludwig (Germany)

Silver – Wolfgang Kindl (Austria) Bronze – Dominik Fischnaller (Italy)



Luge – Women’s Singles:

Gold – Natalie Geisenberger (Germany) Silver – Anna Berreiter (Germany) Bronze – Tatyana Ivanova (ROC)



Luge – Doubles:

Gold – Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt (Germany) Silver – Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken (Germany) Bronze – Thomas Steu and Lorenz Kolle (Austria)



Luge – Team Relay:

Gold – Germany Silver – Austria Bronze – Latvia



Nordic Combined

Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual Normal Hill:

Gold – Vinzenz Geiger (Germany) Silver – Jorgen Graabak (Norway) Bronze – Lukas Greiderer (Austria)



Short Track

Short Track – Mixed Team Relay: China wins gold medal in first Olympic short track mixed team relay

Gold – China Silver – Italy Bronze – Hungary



Short Track – Women’s 500m:

Gold – Arianna Fontana (Italy) Silver – Suzanne Schulting (Netherlands) Bronze – Kim Boutin (Canada)



Short Track – Men’s 1000m:

Gold – Ren Ziwei (China) Silver – Li Wenlong (China) Bronze – Liu Shaoang (Hungary)



Short Track – Men’s 1500m:

Gold – Hwang Dae-Heon (South Korea) Silver – Steven Dubois (Canada) Bronze – Semyon Elistratov (ROC)



Skeleton

Ski Jumping

Ski Jumping – Women’s Individual Normal Hill:

Gold – Ursa Bogataj (Slovenia) Silver – Katharina Althaus (Germany) Bronze – Nika Kriznar (Slovenia)



Ski Jumping – Men’s Individual Normal Hill: Ryoyu Kobayashi ends Japan’s drought in the men’s normal hill

Gold – Ryoyu Kobayashi (Japan) Silver – Manuel Fettner (Austria) Bronze – Dawid Kubacki (Poland)



Ski Jumping – Mixed Team Event:

Gold – Slovenia Silver – ROC Bronze – Canada



Snowboarding

Gold – Max Parrot (Canada) Silver – Su Yiming (China) Bronze – Mark McMorris (Canada)



Snowboarding – Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom:

Gold – Benjamin Karl (Austria) Silver – Tim Mastnak (Slovenia) Bronze – Vic Wild (ROC)



Snowboarding – Women’s Snowboard Cross: Lindsey Jacobellis claims the first gold medal for the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Gold – Lindsey Jacobellis (USA) Silver – Chloe Trespeuch (France) Bronze – Meryeta O’Dine (Canada)



Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe:

Gold – Chloe Kim (United States) Silver – Queralt Castellet (Spain) Bronze – Sena Tomita (Japan)



Snowboarding – Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle: Chloe Kim claims second straight Olympic halfpipe gold

Gold – Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (New Zealand) Silver – Julia Marino (United States) Bronze – Tess Coady (Australia)



Snowboarding – Men’s Snowboard Cross:

Gold – Alessandro Haemmerle (Austria) Silver – Eliot Grondin (Canada) Bronze – Omar Visintin (Italy)



Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe:

Gold – Ayumu Hirano (Japan) Silver – Scotty James (Australia Bronze – Jan Scherrer (Switzerland)



Speed Skating

Speed Skating – Women’s 3000m:

Gold – Irene Schouten (Netherlands) Silver – Francesca Lollobrigida (Italy) Bronze – Isabelle Weidemann (Canada)



Gold – Nils van der Poel (Sweden) Silver – Patrick Roest (Netherlands) Bronze – Hallgeir Engebraaten (Norway)



Speed Skating – Women’s 1500m: Irene Schouten wins first speed skating gold medal at 2022 Winter Olympics

Gold – Ireen Wuest (Netherlands) Silver – Miho Takagi (Japan) Bronze – Antoinette de Jong (Netherlands)



Speed Skating – Men’s 1500m:

Gold – Kjeld Nuis (Netherlands) Silver – Thomas Krol (Netherlands) Bronze – Kim Min-Seok (South Korea)



Speed Skating – Women’s 5000m:

Gold – Irene Schouten (Netherlands) Silver – Isabelle Weidemann (Canada) Bronze – Martina Sablikova (Czech Republic)



Speed Skating – Men’s 10000m:

Gold – Nils van der Poel (Sweden) Silver – Patrick Roest (Netherlands) Bronze – Davide Ghiotto (Italy)



