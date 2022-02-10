Winter Olympics schedule today: Live events tonight, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.
WATCH THE OLYMPICS: Click here to sign up for Peacock and stream the Winter Olympics live right now
Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
2022 Winter Olympics medal count
As of Thursday afternoon, Austria leads the way with 13 total medals followed by Norway and Canada with 12. Germany has 6 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 10 total medals: 4 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.
Winter Olympics news, live streaming options and TV schedule
- Watch the Winter Olympics live on Peacock
- Latest Winter Olympics news, results and more
- Up-to-date Winter Olympics live stream, TV schedule
- Daily Olympic Recap: Chloe Kim, Nathan Chen golden on Day 6
Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.
Winter Olympics schedule today
Thursday, February 10 schedule
|Time (ET)
|Sport
|Event
|Live Stream, TV
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Snowboarding & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
|4:45 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Skeleton, Hockey & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime Coverage: Hockey & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, DEN vs CHN
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, GBR vs USA
|CNBC, PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, SUI vs ROC
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, SWE vs ITA
|PEACOCK
|8:30 PM
|Snowboarding
|Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final
|NBC, PEACOCK
|8:30 PM
|Skeleton
|Women’s Skeleton: Heats 1 & 2
|PEACOCK
|10:00 PM
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Super-G
|PEACOCK
|11:10 PM
|Hockey
|Men’s Prelim DEN vs. ROC
|PEACOCK
|11:10 PM
|Hockey
|Women’s Quarterfinal: USA vs CZE
|USA, PEACOCK
|12:05 AM
|Figure Skating
|Practice Rink: Women (ROC, United States)
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, CAN vs JPN
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, KOR vs GBR
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, SUI vs ROC
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, USA vs CHN
|PEACOCK
|2:00 AM
|Cross-Country Skiing
|Men’s 15km Classical
|USA, PEACOCK
|3:00 AM
|Speed Skating
|Men’s 10000m
|PEACOCK
|3:40 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Prelim CZE vs. SUI
|USA, PEACOCK
|3:40 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Prelim SWE vs. SVK
|PEACOCK
|3:40 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Short Track, Skeleton & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|4:00 AM
|Biathlon
|Women’s 7.5km Sprint
|PEACOCK
|4:45 AM
|Ski Jumping
|Men’s Individual Large Hill Qualification
|PEACOCK
|6:00 AM
|Short Track
|Women’s 1000m Finals and More
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Ceremony
|Medal Ceremonies: Day 7
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, CAN vs SUI
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, GBR vs NOR
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, ROC vs DEN
|PEACOCK
|7:20 AM
|Skeleton
|Men’s Skeleton: Heats 3 & 4
|PEACOCK
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|The Olympic Show
|PEACOCK
|8:10 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Prelim LAT vs. FIN
|PEACOCK
|8:10 AM
|Hockey
|Women’s Quarterfinal: CAN vs SWE
|PEACOCK
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Winter Gold
|PEACOCK
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Speed Skating & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?
The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.
How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?
NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.
Stay up to date on the 2022 Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.