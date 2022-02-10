Winter Olympics schedule today: Live events tonight, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.

Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

As of Thursday afternoon, Austria leads the way with 13 total medals followed by Norway and Canada with 12. Germany has 6 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 10 total medals: 4 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.

Winter Olympics news, live streaming options and TV schedule

Winter Olympics schedule today

Thursday, February 10 schedule

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream, TV 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Snowboarding & More NBC, PEACOCK 4:45 PM Olympic Sports Skeleton, Hockey & More USA, PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Hockey & More NBC, PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Men’s Round Robin, DEN vs CHN PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Men’s Round Robin, GBR vs USA CNBC, PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Men’s Round Robin, SUI vs ROC PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Men’s Round Robin, SWE vs ITA PEACOCK 8:30 PM Snowboarding Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final NBC, PEACOCK 8:30 PM Skeleton Women’s Skeleton: Heats 1 & 2 PEACOCK 10:00 PM Alpine Skiing Women’s Super-G PEACOCK 11:10 PM Hockey Men’s Prelim DEN vs. ROC PEACOCK 11:10 PM Hockey Women’s Quarterfinal: USA vs CZE USA, PEACOCK 12:05 AM Figure Skating Practice Rink: Women (ROC, United States) PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, CAN vs JPN PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, KOR vs GBR PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, SUI vs ROC PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, USA vs CHN PEACOCK 2:00 AM Cross-Country Skiing Men’s 15km Classical USA, PEACOCK 3:00 AM Speed Skating Men’s 10000m PEACOCK 3:40 AM Hockey Men’s Prelim CZE vs. SUI USA, PEACOCK 3:40 AM Hockey Men’s Prelim SWE vs. SVK PEACOCK 3:40 AM Olympic Sports Short Track, Skeleton & More USA, PEACOCK 4:00 AM Biathlon Women’s 7.5km Sprint PEACOCK 4:45 AM Ski Jumping Men’s Individual Large Hill Qualification PEACOCK 6:00 AM Short Track Women’s 1000m Finals and More PEACOCK 6:30 AM Ceremony Medal Ceremonies: Day 7 PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, CAN vs SUI PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, GBR vs NOR PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, ROC vs DEN PEACOCK 7:20 AM Skeleton Men’s Skeleton: Heats 3 & 4 PEACOCK 8:00 AM Olympic Sports The Olympic Show PEACOCK 8:10 AM Hockey Men’s Prelim LAT vs. FIN PEACOCK 8:10 AM Hockey Women’s Quarterfinal: CAN vs SWE PEACOCK 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Winter Gold PEACOCK 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Speed Skating & More NBC, PEACOCK

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.

How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?

NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.

