The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway and the competition has been sensational! See below for a daily Winter Olympics 2022 schedule featuring today’s exciting events that you won’t want to miss. Click here for an overview of the entire Beijing Winter Games with a day-by-day viewing guide. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

Last night in primetime, we watched Chloe Kim (Torrance, California), defend her gold medal to become the first multi-title winner in women’s Olympic halfpipe history. In figure skating, Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah) took the gold in men’s singles–the first by an American man since the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver. Click here to rewatch all of the action or experience it for the first time if you didn’t have the chance to watch it live!

We’ve got an exciting lineup ahead today on NBC and Peacock featuring five medal events listed below. Live coverage begins during the day at 2:00 p.m. ET with the Luge Team Relay event.

Tonight in primetime (beginning at 8:00 p.m ET), the snowboarding excitement continues as three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White (Carlsbad, California) will attempt to become the first athlete in any sport at the Olympic Winter Games to win four gold medals in the same individual event (men’s halfpipe). This will be White’s final Olympic games.

At 10:00 p.m., Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) will look to bounce back in the Women’s Super-G. The three-time Olympic medalist, skied out in each of her first two races in Beijing (giant slalom and slalom). Then at 11:10 p.m., the U.S women’s hockey team will take on the Czech Republic in the women’s quarterfinal.

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule – What to Watch on NBC and Peacock:

Thursday, February 10 schedule

(All times are listed as ET. and are subject to change)

*indicates a medal event.

DURING THE DAY:

*Luge – Team Relay – 2:00 p.m.

*Snowboarding – Men’s Cross Final – 2:45 p.m.

*Cross Country Skiing – Women’s 10km

WHAT’S ON TONIGHT:

*Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Final – 8:30 p.m.

*Alpine Skiing – Women’s Super-G – 10:00 p.m.

Ice Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal: U.S.A vs Czech Republic – 11:10 p.m.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

