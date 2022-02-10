Which city, state has hosted the most Super Bowls ever? Locations, stadiums through 2022 in Los Angeles

In 2021, the Super Bowl was played in the state of Florida. No state has held more Super Bowls, with Miami – the site of last year’s Super Bowl LIV – having hosted the most – 11: 5 games at the Orange Bowl and 6 games at what is now called Hard Rock Stadium. In total, there have been 16 Super Bowls previously played in Florida and this year will be the 17th, roughly a 3rd of all Super Bowls.

Last year was the fifth Super Bowl hosted in Tampa and the first since the 2008 season when the Steelers defeated the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. This was also the third Super Bowl to be held at Raymond James Stadium (XXXV – Baltimore def. New York Giants), with the first two held at Tampa Stadium (XVIII – Los Angeles Raiders def. Washington; XXV – New York Giants def. Buffalo).

In 2020, Miami broke a tie with New Orleans (10) for most Super Bowls in a single city. 10 Super Bowls for Louisiana isn’t second-most by a state, however – that belongs to California, which has hosted 12 Super Bowls in 5 different stadiums & cities.

In California, the Super Bowl has been played twice in Los Angeles (Memorial Coliseum), 5 times at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, 3 times in San Diego, once at Stanford and once in Santa Clara – Super Bowl 50. Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The state of Texas has hosted 4 times – once in Arlington (Super Bowl XL) and 3 times in Houston (VIII, XXXVIII, LI).

The state of Arizona has hosted 3 times – twice in Glendale (XLII & XLIX) and once in Tempe (XXX).

Other states and cities to host a Super Bowl include:

Atlanta, Georgia – 3 – Super Bowl XXVIII & XXXIV & LIII

Minneapolis, Minnesota – 2 – Super Bowl XXVI & LII

Detroit, Michigan – 2 – Super Bowl XVI & XL

Indianapolis, Indiana – 1 – Super Bowl XLVI

East Rutherford, New Jersey – 1 – Super Bowl XLVIII

Number of Super Bowls hosted broken down by State:

17 – Florida

13 – California

10 – Louisiana

4 – Texas

3 – Arizona

3 – Atlanta

2 – Michigan

2 – Minnesota

1 – Indiana

1 – New Jersey

When : Sunday, February 13, 2022

: Sunday, February 13, 2022 Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

READ MORE: How many teams have played at home in a Super Bowl?

Be sure to follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for Super Bowl news, updates, scores, and more!