Where are the next Olympic Games? Host cities for 2024 Summer Olympics, 2026 Winter Olympics and more

The 2022 Winter Olympics take place on Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20, in Beijing, China, featuring 109 events–seven more since PyeongChang–across 15 sports. Events will be contested across three Olympic competition zones: Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou. Curling, hockey, figure skating, speed skating, short track, big air in freestyle skiing, and snowboarding will take place in Beijing. Alpine Skiing, bobsled, skeleton, and luge will take place in Yanqing, and snowboarding, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined, and biathlon in Zhangjiakou.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Every gold medal moment of the Beijing Winter Games

Although the global pandemic caused a major shift in scheduling and gave us two Olympic Games just six months apart, that doesn’t change the fact that years of hard work and preparation go into staging the largest and most complex sporting event in the world. In fact, we already know the host cities for the next few upcoming Games (with the exception of the 2030 Winter Olympics which is still being decided) check out the full list below.

READ MORE: 2022 Winter Olympics – TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

The 2022 Winter Olympics will air live on the networks of NBC and can be streamed on digital platforms including NBCSports.com and Peacock.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Where are the Upcoming Olympic Games?

2022 (Winter) – Beijing

2024 (Summer) – Paris

2026 (Winter) – Milan Cortina

2028 (Summer) – Los Angeles

2030 (Winter) – TBD

2032 (Summer) – Brisbane, Australia

It has been 100 years since Paris last hosted the Games in 1924 and in 2022 it will become the second city to host the Summer Olympic Games three times (London). Surfing, which made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, will be contested at the Paris Olympics, however, it will take place approximately 9,800 miles away on the French Polynesian island of Tahiti.

RELATED: Team USA medal count at 2022 Winter Olympics: Full list of every medal won by the United States

2026 will mark the third time that Italy will host a Winter Games after Cortina d’Ampezzo in 1956 and Torino in 2006. Additionally, it will be the first time that the Games are returning to a traditional European site in 20 years.

The 2028 Games in Los Angeles will be the first Summer Olympics in the United States since 1996 (Atlanta) and it will take place at SoFi Stadium–the exact location of Super Bowl LVI, happening during the middle Sunday of the Beijing Winter Games, on February 13, 2022.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics updates: Best moments, highlights from the Beijing Winter Games