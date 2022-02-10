Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Super Bowl LVI is just days away and Mickey Guyton is set to perform the national anthem ahead of kickoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. Super Bowl 2022 and the national anthem performance will air live on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Over the years there have been many great Super Bowl renditions of the national anthem, from Whitney Houston’s iconic performance in 1991 to the Armed Forces’ spectacle in 2005. But which national anthem performance do we think is the best of all time? Keep reading to find out and don’t forget to watch Super Bowl LVI live on Sunday, February 13!

10. Mariah Carey – Super Bowl XXXVI

When : February 3, 2002

: February 3, 2002 Where : Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

: Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana Super Bowl score: New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17

New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17 Watch here

9. Choirs of the Armed Forces – Super Bowl XXXIX

Who: Combined choirs of the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets

Combined choirs of the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets When : February 6, 2005

: February 6, 2005 Where : Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

: Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida Super Bowl score: New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21 Watch here

8. Kelly Clarkson – Super Bowl XLVI

When : February 5, 2012

: February 5, 2012 Where : Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana Super Bowl score: New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17

New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17 Watch here

7. Faith Hill – Super Bowl XXXIV

When : January 30, 2000

: January 30, 2000 Where : Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia

: Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia Super Bowl score: St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16

St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16 Watch here

6. Luther Vandross – Super Bowl XXXI

When : January 26, 1997

: January 26, 1997 Where : Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

: Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana Super Bowl score: Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21

Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21 Watch here

5. The Chicks (Dixie Chicks) – Super Bowl XXXVII

When : January 26, 2003

: January 26, 2003 Where : Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California

: Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California Super Bowl score: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21 Watch here

4. Beyoncé – Super Bowl XXXVIII

When : February 1, 2004

: February 1, 2004 Where : Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas

: Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas Super Bowl score: New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29

New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29 Watch here

3. Lady Gaga – Super Bowl 50

When : February 7, 2016

: February 7, 2016 Where : Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California Super Bowl score : Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10

: Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10 Watch here

2. Jennifer Hudson – Super Bowl XLIII

When : February 1, 2009

: February 1, 2009 Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Super Bowl score: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23 Watch here

1. Whitney Houston – Super Bowl XXV

When : January 27, 1991

: January 27, 1991 Where : Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida Super Bowl score: New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19

New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19 Watch here

