Super Bowl LVI is just days away and Mickey Guyton is set to perform the national anthem ahead of kickoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. Super Bowl 2022 and the national anthem performance will air live on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. ET.
Over the years there have been many great Super Bowl renditions of the national anthem, from Whitney Houston’s iconic performance in 1991 to the Armed Forces’ spectacle in 2005. But which national anthem performance do we think is the best of all time? Keep reading to find out and don’t forget to watch Super Bowl LVI live on Sunday, February 13!
10. Mariah Carey – Super Bowl XXXVI
- When: February 3, 2002
- Where: Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Super Bowl score: New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17
- Watch here
9. Choirs of the Armed Forces – Super Bowl XXXIX
- Who: Combined choirs of the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets
- When: February 6, 2005
- Where: Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida
- Super Bowl score: New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21
- Watch here
8. Kelly Clarkson – Super Bowl XLVI
- When: February 5, 2012
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Super Bowl score: New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17
- Watch here
7. Faith Hill – Super Bowl XXXIV
- When: January 30, 2000
- Where: Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia
- Super Bowl score: St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16
- Watch here
6. Luther Vandross – Super Bowl XXXI
- When: January 26, 1997
- Where: Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Super Bowl score: Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21
- Watch here
5. The Chicks (Dixie Chicks) – Super Bowl XXXVII
- When: January 26, 2003
- Where: Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California
- Super Bowl score: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21
- Watch here
4. Beyoncé – Super Bowl XXXVIII
- When: February 1, 2004
- Where: Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas
- Super Bowl score: New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29
- Watch here
3. Lady Gaga – Super Bowl 50
- When: February 7, 2016
- Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- Super Bowl score: Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10
- Watch here
2. Jennifer Hudson – Super Bowl XLIII
- When: February 1, 2009
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- Super Bowl score: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23
- Watch here
1. Whitney Houston – Super Bowl XXV
- When: January 27, 1991
- Where: Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- Super Bowl score: New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19
- Watch here
