While most of the world’s attention on Super Bowl Sunday is typically on the NFL teams competing, plenty of eyes are always on the halftime show performance each year. There’s no doubt that will be the case again in 2022 when Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige take the NFL’s halftime show stage for what should be an unforgettable performance.

Over the years there have been many great halftime show moments from Katy Perry’s viral “Left Shark” to Prince’s iconic performance in the rain. But which halftime show was the best of all time? Keep reading to find out who we think put on the greatest show in history. Plus, don’t forget to watch Super Bowl LVI live on Sunday, February 13, 2022 on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET. Click here for scores and results from this year’s NFL Playoffs.

10. Katy Perry – Super Bowl XLIX

When : February 1, 2015

: February 1, 2015 Where : University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

: University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona Setlist : Roar, Dark Horse, I Kissed a Girl, Teenage Dream, Get Ur Freak On (with Missy Elliott), Work It (with Missy Elliott), Lose Control (Missy Elliott), Firework

: Roar, Dark Horse, I Kissed a Girl, Teenage Dream, Get Ur Freak On (with Missy Elliott), Work It (with Missy Elliott), Lose Control (Missy Elliott), Firework Special guests : Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott, Arizona State University Sun Devil Marching Band

: Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott, Arizona State University Sun Devil Marching Band Best moment: During part of her performance, Katy Perry was surrounded by two dancers dressed as sharks. The shark on the left – “Left Shark” – was off beat and out of sync and thus went viral.

9. Lady Gaga – Super Bowl LI

When : February 5, 2017

: February 5, 2017 Where : NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Setlist : God Bless America/This Land is Your Land, Poker Face, Born This Way, Telephone, Just Dance, Million Reasons, Bad Romance

: God Bless America/This Land is Your Land, Poker Face, Born This Way, Telephone, Just Dance, Million Reasons, Bad Romance Special guests : None

: None Best moment: Lady Gaga opened her performance by jumping down from the ceiling of NRG Stadium.

8. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez – Super Bowl LIV

When : February 2, 2020

: February 2, 2020 Where : Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida Shakira setlist : Dare (La La La), She Wolf, Empire, Ojos Asi, Whenever Wherever, I Like It (with Bad Bunny), Chantaje / Callaita (with Bad Bunny), Hips Don’t Lie, Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) with Jennifer Lopez

: Dare (La La La), She Wolf, Empire, Ojos Asi, Whenever Wherever, I Like It (with Bad Bunny), Chantaje / Callaita (with Bad Bunny), Hips Don’t Lie, Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) with Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez setlist : Jenny From the Block, Ain’t it Funny, Get Right, Waiting for Tonight, Booty / Que Calor / El Anillo / Love Don’t Cost a Thing / Mi Gente (with J Balvin), On the Floor, Let’s Get Loud / Born in the U.S.A. (with Shakira and Emme Muñiz)

: Jenny From the Block, Ain’t it Funny, Get Right, Waiting for Tonight, Booty / Que Calor / El Anillo / Love Don’t Cost a Thing / Mi Gente (with J Balvin), On the Floor, Let’s Get Loud / Born in the U.S.A. (with Shakira and Emme Muñiz) Special guests : Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muñiz

: Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muñiz Best moment: Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme Muñiz joined her and Shakira on stage to perform “Let’s Get Loud” and “Born in the U.S.A.”

7. Michael Jackson – Super Bowl XXVII

When : January 31, 1993

: January 31, 1993 Where : Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California Setlist : Jam, Billie Jean, Black or White, We Are the World, Heal the World

: Jam, Billie Jean, Black or White, We Are the World, Heal the World Special guests : None

: None Best moment: MJ finished his halftime show performance surrounded by a choir singing “We Are the World” and “Heal the World.”

6. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – Super Bowl XLIII

When : February 1, 2009

: February 1, 2009 Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Setlist : Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out, Born to Run, Working on a Dream, Glory Days

: Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out, Born to Run, Working on a Dream, Glory Days Special guests : None

: None Best moment: As the band performed “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” Bruce Springsteen did a power slide right into the camera.

5. Madonna – Super Bowl XLVI

When : February 5, 2012

: February 5, 2012 Where : Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana Setlist : Vogue, Music / Party Rock Anthem / Sexy and I Know It (with LMFAO), Give Me All Your Luvin’ (with Nicki Minaj and M.I.A.), Open Your Heart / Express Yourself (with Cee Lo Green), Like a Prayer (with Cee Lo Green)

: Vogue, Music / Party Rock Anthem / Sexy and I Know It (with LMFAO), Give Me All Your Luvin’ (with Nicki Minaj and M.I.A.), Open Your Heart / Express Yourself (with Cee Lo Green), Like a Prayer (with Cee Lo Green) Special guests: LMFAO, Cirque du Soleil, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green, Andy Lewis, Avon High School Drumline, Center Grove High School Drumline, Fishers High School Drumline, Franklin Central High School Drumline, Southern University Dancing Dolls, 200-person choir

LMFAO, Cirque du Soleil, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green, Andy Lewis, Avon High School Drumline, Center Grove High School Drumline, Fishers High School Drumline, Franklin Central High School Drumline, Southern University Dancing Dolls, 200-person choir Best moment: Madonna closed the show with her hit “Like a Prayer” alongside Cee Lo Green and a 200 person choir.

4. Aerosmith and *NSYNC – Super Bowl XXXV

When : January 28, 2001

: January 28, 2001 Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Setlist : Bye Bye Bye (*NSYNC), I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing (Aerosmith), It’s Gonna Be Me (*NSYNC), Jaded (Aerosmith), Walk This Way (Aerosmith with *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly)

: Bye Bye Bye (*NSYNC), I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing (Aerosmith), It’s Gonna Be Me (*NSYNC), Jaded (Aerosmith), Walk This Way (Aerosmith with *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly) Special guests : Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly

: Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly Best moment: Aerosmith brought out Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly to join them and *NSYNC on stage for a rendition of “Walk This Way” to close out the show.

3. Beyoncé – Super Bowl XLVII

When : February 3, 2013

: February 3, 2013 Where : Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana Setlist : Run the World (Girls), Love on Top, Crazy In Love, End of Time, Baby Boy, Bootylicious (with Destiny’s Child), Independent Women Part I (with Destiny’s Child), Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Halo

: Run the World (Girls), Love on Top, Crazy In Love, End of Time, Baby Boy, Bootylicious (with Destiny’s Child), Independent Women Part I (with Destiny’s Child), Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Halo Special guests : Destiny’s Child

: Destiny’s Child Best moment: Beyoncé reunited with her Destiny’s Child bandmates on the Super Bowl stage as the trio sang a few of their hits including 2001’s “Bootylicious” and 2000’s “Independent Women.”

2. U2 – Super Bowl XXXVI

When : February 3, 2002

: February 3, 2002 Where : Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

: Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana Setlist : Beautiful Day, MLK, Where the Streets Have No Name

: Beautiful Day, MLK, Where the Streets Have No Name Special guests : None

: None Best moment: U2 was the first Super Bowl halftime show headliner after the September 11 attacks in 2001. Lead singer Bono opened up his jacket to reveal an American flag at the end of the performance.

1. Prince – Super Bowl XLI

When : February 4, 2007

: February 4, 2007 Where : Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

: Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida Setlist : We Will Rock You, Let’s Go Crazy, Baby I’m a Star, Proud Mary, 1999, All Along the Watchtower, Best of You, Purple Rain

: We Will Rock You, Let’s Go Crazy, Baby I’m a Star, Proud Mary, 1999, All Along the Watchtower, Best of You, Purple Rain Special guests : Florida A&M University Marching 100 Band

: Florida A&M University Marching 100 Band Best moment: Prince capped off his acclaimed halftime show performance with an unforgettable performance of “Purple Rain” sung in the middle of a downpour.

Honorable mentions: Paul McCartney (Super Bowl XXXIX), Diana Ross (Super Bowl XXX), Janet Jackson (Super Bowl XXXVIII), Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (Super Bowl XLII), The Rolling Stones (Super Bowl XL), The Weeknd (Super Bowl LV), Bruno Mars (Super Bowl XLVIII)

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for all of your latest NFL news and rumors including Super Bowl 2022 previews, updates, videos, scores, and more!