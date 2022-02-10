How to watch Super Bowl 2022: Live stream online without cable, TV channel, time for Rams vs. Bengals NFL game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Super Bowl Sunday 2022 is just days away and the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are set to play in football’s biggest game. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about how to watch the 2022 Super Bowl including every TV and live streaming option on devices such as Roku, Apple TV and more or those with or without cable.

Two teams remain with a chance to win it all at Super Bowl LVI: the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. According to PointsBet, Matthew Stafford and the Rams are betting favorites over Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, injury reports, picks, predictions, news, rumors and more leading up to Super Bowl 2022.

Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg will headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show and Mickey Guyton will sing this year’s national anthem prior to kickoff. Six-time Grammy-nominated artist Jhené Aiko will sing “America the Beautiful” ahead of the anthem.

What TV channel is the Super Bowl on this year?

NBC will air this year’s Super Bowl with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth announcing the game. Check your local listings to see what TV channel NBC is in your area. The Super Bowl can be be streamed live on Peacock’s premium tier and you can watch Peacock on devices such as Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation, Fire TV and more. In addition to Peacock, stream the game live on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 Super Bowl but the network swapped years in order to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in February 2022.

How to watch Super Bowl LVI online, on TV

2022 NFL Playoff Bracket