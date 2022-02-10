Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

China’s Eileen Gu is the reigning world champion in halfpipe and slopestyle and now she’s added Olympic gold medalist to her resume after winning the Women’s Big Air competition earlier this week. Gu, who was born in San Francisco to an American father and Chinese mother, still has two other medal opportunities at the Beijing Winter Games. See below for Eileen Gu’s 2022 Winter Olympic schedule with streaming links and additional information on how to watch the competition.

Eileen Gu’s 2022 Winter Olympic Schedule:

Monday, Feb. 7 – Women’s Big Air Final

Saturday, Feb. 12 – Women’s Slopestyle Qualification – 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

– 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Sunday, Feb. 13 – Women’s Slopestyle Final – 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

– 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Wednesday, Feb 16 – Women’s Halfpipe Qualification – 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

– 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Thursday, Feb. 17 – Women’s Halfpipe Final – 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

