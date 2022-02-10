Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the highlights from yesterday’s coverage of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

For a look ahead at the live-stream schedule for this morning, afternoon, and tonight refer to our daily what to watch for the Olympics guide. For a look at what is in store for the rest of the games, check out our Winter Olympics day-by-day guide. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

Follow our latest coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics: Everything you need to know about the Beijing Winter Olympics

Check back every day for updated event recaps, of the biggest moments of the previous day.

What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?

Wednesday, February 9th Olympic Highlights:

Chloe Kim (Los Angeles, CA) – Gold in Snowboarding (Women’s Halfpipe)

Chloe Kim defended her halfpipe gold to become the first multi-title winner in women’s Olympic halfpipe history. Kim’s first run opened with a huge method air, after which she nailed a frontside 1080 tailgrab, a cab 900, a switch backside 540 and a cab 1080.

Snowboarding Women’s Halfpipe Gold Chloe Kim (USA) Silver Queralt Castellet (Spain) Bronze Sena Tomita (Japan)

RELATED: How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin at the 2022 Winter Olympics: Schedule, event dates, times, TV, live streams

Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, UT) – Gold in Men’s Singles (Figure Skating)

Nathan Chen followed up his world record short program with a breathtaking 218.63-point free skate to win the figure skating men’s singles competition. Chen’s gold is the first by an American man in the singles competition since Evan Lysacek’s at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics.

What a Free Skate from Nathan Chen! Nathan is AN OLYMPIC CHAMPION. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/5dxRkPjLLW — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 10, 2022

Men’s Singles Figure Skating Gold Nathan Chen (USA) Silver Yuma Kagiyama (Japan) Bronze Shoma Uno (Japan

RELATED: Follow the live Medals Count at the Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com

United States – Mixed Team Aerials (Freestyle Skiing)

The U.S. team of Ashley Caldwell (Ashburn, Virginia), Chris Lillis (Pittsford, New York), and Justin Schoenefeld (Lawrenceburg, Indiana) took home gold in the event’s Olympic debut.

Freestyle Skiing: Mixed Team Aerials Gold USA Silver Canada Bronze China

U.S. falls to Sweden in men’s curling gold medal game rematch

Thursday’s game between the two teams didn’t have the same amount of hardware on the line as that contest in 2018, but it was an important game for both teams as they look to collect wins to start the 2022 Olympics. In the end, mistakes by the U.S. piled on and Sweden took advantage for a 7-4 win.

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics for real-time medal count, and more up-to-date information.

Winter Olympics news, live streaming, and TV schedule options

Note: Times and events are subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

See below for more detail on how you can keep up with how to watch the 109 medal events across the following 15 sports:

Additionally, the 2022 Winter Olympics will feature seven new events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.