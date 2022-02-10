Biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics takes place from Saturday, February 6, through Saturday, February 19 in Beijing, China. See below for the full 2022 Winter Olympics Biathlon schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and stream every moment of the Beijing Winter Games live on NBC and Peacock. Sign up for Peacock here and watch every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

The competition takes place at the National Biathlon Center located approximately 110 miles northwest of Beijing in the Zhangjiakou zone. The venue was constructed in 2020 specifically for the Beijing Winter Games and will be used as a national team training site and open to tourists after the Winter Olympics.

2022 Winter Olympics Biathlon TV Schedule:

Women’s 15km Individual 2/7/2022 4:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s 20km Individual 2/8/2022 3:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com USA Network, and Peacock Women’s 7.5km Sprint 2/11/2022 4:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s 10km Sprint 2/12/2022 4:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com USA Network, and Peacock Women’s 10km and Men’s 12.5km Pursuits 2/13/2022 4:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s 4×7.5km Relay 2/15/2022 4:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Women’s 4x6km Relay 2/16/2022 2:45 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s 15km Mass Start 2/18/2022 4:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Women’s 12.5km Mass Start 2/19/2022 4:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com USA Network, and Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

