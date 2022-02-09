Winter Olympics schedule today: Live events tonight, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: Click here to sign up for Peacock and stream the Winter Olympics live right now

Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

As of Tuesday afternoon, the ROC leads the way with 11 total medals followed by Norway and Austria with 10. Germany has 4 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 7 total medals: 1 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.

Winter Olympics news, live streaming options and TV schedule

Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

Winter Olympics schedule today

Wednesday, February 9 schedule

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream, TV 7:30 PM Figure Skating Figure Skating Practice Rink PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Alpine Skiing NBC, PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin ROC vs USA CNBC, PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin, DEN vs CHN PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin, GBR vs SUI PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs JPN PEACOCK 8:30 PM Figure Skating Men’s Free Skate PEACOCK 8:30 PM Skeleton Men’s Skeleton: Heats 1 & 2 PEACOCK 8:30 PM Snowboarding Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final NBC, PEACOCK 9:30 PM Alpine Skiing Men’s Combined – Downhill PEACOCK 10:15 PM Snowboarding Men’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying PEACOCK 11:10 PM Hockey Men’s Prelim SWE vs. LAT CNBC, PEACOCK 1:00 AM Snowboarding Men’s Snowboard Cross Finals USA, PEACOCK 1:00 AM Olympic Sports Snowboarding, Hockey & More USA, PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, CHN vs ROC PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, GBR vs ITA PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, NOR vs CAN PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, USA vs SWE PEACOCK 1:15 AM Alpine Skiing Men’s Combined – Slalom PEACOCK 2:00 AM Cross-Country Skiing Women’s 10km Classical PEACOCK 3:40 AM Hockey Men’s Prelim FIN vs. SVK PEACOCK 6:00 AM Freestyle Skiing Mixed Team Aerials PEACOCK 6:30 AM Ceremony Medal Ceremonies: Day 6 PEACOCK 7:00 AM Speed Skating Women’s 5000m PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, CAN vs KOR PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, CHN vs SUI PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs GBR PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, USA vs DEN PEACOCK 8:00 AM Olympic Sports The Olympic Show PEACOCK 8:10 AM Olympic Sports Hockey, Curling & More USA, PEACOCK 8:10 AM Hockey Men’s Prelim CAN vs. GER PEACOCK 8:10 AM Hockey Men’s Prelim USA vs. CHN PEACOCK 8:30 AM Luge Luge Team Relay Competition PEACOCK 10:00 AM Olympic Sports Olympic Ice PEACOCK 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Winter Gold PEACOCK 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Snowboarding & More NBC, PEACOCK

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.

How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?

NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Stay up to date on the 2022 Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.