Winter Olympics schedule today: Live events tonight, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.
2022 Winter Olympics medal count
As of Tuesday afternoon, the ROC leads the way with 11 total medals followed by Norway and Austria with 10. Germany has 4 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 7 total medals: 1 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.
Winter Olympics schedule today
Wednesday, February 9 schedule
|Time (ET)
|Sport
|Event
|Live Stream, TV
|7:30 PM
|Figure Skating
|Figure Skating Practice Rink
|PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime Coverage: Alpine Skiing
|NBC, PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin ROC vs USA
|CNBC, PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, DEN vs CHN
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, GBR vs SUI
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs JPN
|PEACOCK
|8:30 PM
|Figure Skating
|Men’s Free Skate
|PEACOCK
|8:30 PM
|Skeleton
|Men’s Skeleton: Heats 1 & 2
|PEACOCK
|8:30 PM
|Snowboarding
|Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final
|NBC, PEACOCK
|9:30 PM
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Combined – Downhill
|PEACOCK
|10:15 PM
|Snowboarding
|Men’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying
|PEACOCK
|11:10 PM
|Hockey
|Men’s Prelim SWE vs. LAT
|CNBC, PEACOCK
|1:00 AM
|Snowboarding
|Men’s Snowboard Cross Finals
|USA, PEACOCK
|1:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Snowboarding, Hockey & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, CHN vs ROC
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, GBR vs ITA
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, NOR vs CAN
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, USA vs SWE
|PEACOCK
|1:15 AM
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Combined – Slalom
|PEACOCK
|2:00 AM
|Cross-Country Skiing
|Women’s 10km Classical
|PEACOCK
|3:40 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Prelim FIN vs. SVK
|PEACOCK
|6:00 AM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Mixed Team Aerials
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Ceremony
|Medal Ceremonies: Day 6
|PEACOCK
|7:00 AM
|Speed Skating
|Women’s 5000m
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, CAN vs KOR
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, CHN vs SUI
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, SWE vs GBR
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, USA vs DEN
|PEACOCK
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|The Olympic Show
|PEACOCK
|8:10 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Hockey, Curling & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|8:10 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Prelim CAN vs. GER
|PEACOCK
|8:10 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Prelim USA vs. CHN
|PEACOCK
|8:30 AM
|Luge
|Luge Team Relay Competition
|PEACOCK
|10:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Ice
|PEACOCK
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Winter Gold
|PEACOCK
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Snowboarding & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?
The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.
How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?
NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.
