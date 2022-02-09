Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway and the competition has been sensational! See below for a daily Winter Olympics 2022 schedule featuring today’s exciting events that you won’t want to miss. Click here for an overview of the entire Beijing Winter Games with a day-by-day viewing guide. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

Last night in primetime, we watched Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova win her first career Olympic medal in Women’s Slalom after Mikaela Shiffrin’s shocking DNF result. Click here to rewatch all of the action or experience it for the first time if you didn’t have the chance to watch it live!

We’ve got an exciting lineup ahead today on NBC and Peacock featuring seven medal events listed below. Live coverage begins during the day at 2:00 p.m. ET with the Luge Doubles event final.

Tonight in primetime (beginning at 8:00 p.m ET), the snowboarding excitement continues as Chloe Kim (Torrance, California), a 2018 Olympic champion and the daughter of South Korean immigrants, returns to chase a second straight gold medal in the women’s halfpipe final. At 10:40 p.m, Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah) takes the ice in the men’s free skate just days after posting the highest short program score ever recorded. Click here to find Chen’s competition schedule.

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule – What to Watch on NBC and Peacock:

(All times are listed as ET. and are subject to change)

*indicates a medal event.

DURING THE DAY:

*Luge – Doubles First, Final Runs – 2:00 p.m.

*Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual Normal Hill and 10km – 2:30 p.m.

Short Track – Day 3 – 3:30 p.m.

*Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Big Air Final – 4:30 p.m.

WHAT’S ON TONIGHT:

*Snowboarding – Women’s Cross Final – 8:00 p.m.

*Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Final – 8:30 p.m.

*Alpine Skiing – Men’s Combined Downhill – 10:00 p.m.

*Figure Skating – Men’s Free Skate, Groups 3, 4 – 10:40 p.m.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

