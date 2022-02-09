Nathan Chen’s 2022 Winter Olympics Schedule: How to watch, event dates, times, TV, live stream for tonight

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics begins on Friday, February 4 (Thursday night in the U.S.) with the team event and concludes on Saturday, February 15. Sign up for Peacock and stream every event from the Winter Olympics live.

2018 Olympian and three-time reigning world champion Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, UT) is one of the U.S.’s top stars in figure skating. On night 1 of the team competition, the Utah native delivered a remarkable performance in the men’s short finishing with a personal best of 111.71 (the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program). Chen returned to the ice for the men’s singles competition and topped his first performance with a score of 113.97–the highest short program score ever recorded.

The 22-year-old, a son of Chinese immigrants, could win the U.S. its first gold medal in singles skating in over a decade. Tune in tonight to see how the story unfolds. Live coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: ROC wins gold in figure skating team event; U.S. beats out Japan for silver

See below for Nathan Chen’s 2022 Winter Olympics schedule as well as additional information on how to watch every moment of the Beijing Winter Games on NBC and Peacock. If you’ve missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with the best moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – How to watch Figure Skating, TV Schedule, live stream info

Nathan Chen’s 2022 Winter Olympics Schedule:

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Stars to watch at the Beijing Winter Games

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics: Sports at the Beijing Winter Games

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!