Lindsey Jacobellis (Roxbury, CT) picked up the U.S.’s first gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics with a win in Women’s Snowboard Cross on Wednesday.

At 36-years-old, Jacobellis is now the oldest American woman to win a winter Olympic medal of any color in any sport and the oldest snowboard medalist ever. The Beijing Winter Games marks the fifth Olympic appearance for the Connecticut native. It has been 16 years since Jacobellis, who was not expected to contend for a medal in Beijing, has finished on the Olympic podium.

In her Olympic debut at the 2006 Games in Torino Jacobellis claimed the silver medal but has finished just a few spots shy of the podium in her other appearances (2010 – 5th, 2014 – 7th, 2018 – 4th). See below for the Women’s Snowboard Cross results. Click here to relive all of Jacobellis’ runs in Beijing.

Lindsey Jacobellis’ Gold Medal Moment at the 2022 Winter Olympics

2022 Winter Olympics – Women’s Snowboard Cross Results

Women’s Snowboard Cross: Gold Lindsey Jacobellis (USA) Silver Chloe Trespeuch (France) Bronze Meryeta O’Dine (Canada)

