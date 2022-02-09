Jessie Diggins’ 2022 Winter Olympics schedule: How to watch, event dates, start times, TV, live streams

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cross Country ski racer Jessie Diggins (Afton, MN) began competing on Saturday, February 5 in the women’s skiathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics where she placed sixth. She will have two more events in the coming weeks in Beijing with the next one in the women’s Sprint Freestyle on Tuesday, February 8 starting at 3:00 a.m. ET on USA and Peacock. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch live!

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

As one of the most recognizable athletes for Team USA, Diggins is entering her third Winter Olympics after winning gold in 2018 with teammate Kikkan Randall in the team sprint. In the last four years of full-time training, Diggins became the first-ever U.S. woman to win both the Tour de Ski and overall World Cup title in 2021.

Now, she has the chance to become the first American (of any gender) to win more than one Olympic medal in cross-country skiing. See below for Jessie Diggins’ 2022 Winter Olympics schedule on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – How to watch Cross-Country Skiing, TV Schedule, live stream info

Jessie Diggins 2022 Winter Olympics Schedule:

Tuesday, February 8 – Women’s Sprint Freestyle: 3:00 a.m. ET on USA and Peacock

Sunday, February 20 – Women’s 30km Freestyle: 1:30 a.m. ET on USA and Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!