The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the highlights from yesterday’s coverage of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

For a look ahead at the live-stream schedule for this morning, afternoon, and tonight refer to our daily what to watch for the Olympics guide. For a look at what is in store for the rest of the games, check out our Winter Olympics day-by-day guide. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

Follow our latest coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics: Everything you need to know about the Beijing Winter Olympics

Check back every day for updated event recaps, of the biggest moments of the previous day.

What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?

Monday, February 8th Olympic Highlights:

Alpine Skiing: Mikaela Shiffrin takes a shocking DNF in women’s slalom

Three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) is off to a very rocky start at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The three-time overall World Cup champion and six-time world champion skied out of last night’s Women’s Slalom just five seconds into the race. Two nights prior, the same instance occurred only 11 seconds into the Giant Slalom. Click here to see her emotional post-race interview. Shiffrin is scheduled to compete again in the Women’s Downhill on Monday, February 14.

Alpine Skiing: Slovakia’s Petra Vlovha wins first Olympic medal of her career in Women’s Slalom

Petra Vlovha claimed her first Olympic medal in her third Olympic appearance (2014, 2018). The victory also marks the first Olympic alpine skiing medal for Slovakia.

Alpine Skiing: Women’s Slalom Gold Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) Silver Katharina Liensberger (USA) Bronze Wendy Holdener (Sweden)

Snowboarding – Chloe Kim is heading back to the Women’s Halfpipe Final

Chloe Kim (Torrance, California), the defending gold medalist and the daughter of South Korean immigrants, will return to chase a second straight gold medal in the women’s halfpipe final after finishing as the top qualifier last night.

Snowboarding – Shaun White makes his fifth Olympic Final

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White (Carlsbad, California) clinched the fourth spot in last night’s qualifying round. White will attempt to become the first athlete in any sport at the Olympic Winter Games to win four gold medals in the same individual event (men’s halfpipe). This will be White’s final Olympic games.

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

