What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?
Monday, February 8th Olympic Highlights:
-
Mikaela Shiffrin eliminated from women’s slalom after second consecutive Olympic DNF
-
Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova mounts massive comeback, wins slalom gold
-
- Shaun White delivers clutch run, makes fifth Olympic final
Alpine Skiing: Mikaela Shiffrin takes a shocking DNF in women’s slalom
Three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) is off to a very rocky start at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The three-time overall World Cup champion and six-time world champion skied out of last night’s Women’s Slalom just five seconds into the race. Two nights prior, the same instance occurred only 11 seconds into the Giant Slalom. Click here to see her emotional post-race interview. Shiffrin is scheduled to compete again in the Women’s Downhill on Monday, February 14.
Alpine Skiing: Slovakia’s Petra Vlovha wins first Olympic medal of her career in Women’s Slalom
Petra Vlovha claimed her first Olympic medal in her third Olympic appearance (2014, 2018). The victory also marks the first Olympic alpine skiing medal for Slovakia.
|Alpine Skiing: Women’s Slalom
|Gold
|Petra Vlhova (Slovakia)
|Silver
|Katharina Liensberger (USA)
|Bronze
|Wendy Holdener (Sweden)
Snowboarding – Chloe Kim is heading back to the Women’s Halfpipe Final
Chloe Kim (Torrance, California), the defending gold medalist and the daughter of South Korean immigrants, will return to chase a second straight gold medal in the women’s halfpipe final after finishing as the top qualifier last night.
CHLOE KIM with a churro-worthy first run. 👏#WinterOlympics #WatchWithUS
📺 @nbc, @USA_Network and @peacockTV
💻 https://t.co/2G2aUmjS5U pic.twitter.com/5TgiAetrez
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 9, 2022
Snowboarding – Shaun White makes his fifth Olympic Final
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White (Carlsbad, California) clinched the fourth spot in last night’s qualifying round. White will attempt to become the first athlete in any sport at the Olympic Winter Games to win four gold medals in the same individual event (men’s halfpipe). This will be White’s final Olympic games.
IT'S OFFICIAL‼️@shaunwhite will defend his Olympic title in the men's snowboard halfpipe final.@NBCOlympics | #WinterOlympicspic.twitter.com/rpdKE4no96
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 9, 2022
