Erin Jackson’s 2022 Winter Olympics schedule: How to watch, event dates, start times, TV, live streams

Speedskater Erin Jackson (Ocala, FL) begins competing on Saturday, February 12 at 9:45 pm ET in the women’s 500m at the 2022 Winter Olympics on USA and Peacock. If you miss her on the 12th, you can catch re-airs of her race on February 13 at 7:30 pm ET on USA and in primetime at 10:45 pm ET on NBC and Peacock. Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch the Winter Olympics live!

Erin Jackson made history late in 2021 becoming the first Black woman to win at the Speed Skating World Cup in Poland, beating 2018 Olympic champion Nao Kodaira and the medalists from the 2021 Speed Skating World Championships.

Despite being the top-ranked athlete in the 500m, she nearly missed the Olympics after finishing third at the U.S. Olympic Trials when she caught her skate in the second straight away. However, Brittany Bowe, who won the event, relinquished her spot and allowing it to be filled by Jackson.

Now, Jackson has the chance to become the first Black American woman to win an Olympic medal in speed skating. See below for Erin Jackson’s 2022 Winter Olympics schedule on NBC and Peacock.

Erin Jackson’s 2022 Winter Olympics Schedule:

Saturday, February 12 – Women’s Speed Skating, 500m: 9:45 a.m. ET on USA and Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

