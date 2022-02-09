2022 Winter Olympics updates: Best moments, highlights from the Beijing Winter Games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially here and the competition has been extraordinary! See below for just a glimpse into some of the best moments of the 2022 Winter Olympics so far. The Beijing Winter Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

Tonight in primetime (beginning at 8:00 p.m ET), we will see some snowboarding shreds as Chloe Kim (Torrance, California), a 2018 Olympic champion and the daughter of South Korean immigrants, returns to chase a second straight gold medal in women’s halfpipe. On the men’s side, three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White (Carlsbad, California) begins his quest to become the first athlete in any sport at the Olympic Winter Games to win four gold medals in the same individual event (men’s halfpipe). This will be White’s final Olympic games.

In Alpine Skiing, three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) looks to bounce back in the Women’s Slalom (9:15 p.m. ET) after crashing out of the Giant Slalom event earlier this week.

Best Moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics

GOLDEN! In her fifth Olympic appearance, Lindsey Jacobellis wins the snowboard cross the first gold medal for the U.S. here in Beijing. At age 36, Jacobellis becomes the oldest American woman to win a medal at the winter Olympics.

After falling on his run of qualifying, Shaun White (Carlsbad, CA) nails an 86.25 to qualify for the final in fourth place. This is the fifth Olympic appearance for White, 35, a three-time Olympic gold medalist who showed his relief immediately after his run:

Colby Stevenson (Park City, Utah) takes the silver in men’s freestyle skiing big air, coming back from multiple injuries in his career, including surviving a significant car crash in 2016.

The run that secured Colby Stevenson the Olympic silver medal in men's freeski big air! 🥈@TeamUSA x #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/BWNLC1uwab — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 9, 2022

It’s a bronze for Jessie Diggins (Afton, Minnesota) in the women’s individual sprint freestyle! After winning gold in the team sprint in 2018 with teammate Kikkan Randall (Anchorage, Alaska), Diggins is the first American to win multiple Olympic medals in cross-country skiing.

What a FINAL! 🥉 Jessie Diggins wins the first-ever sprint medal in cross-country skiing for @TeamUSA at the Olympic Games! Rosie Brennan finishes in fourth!#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/3aRHhGK7F0 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 8, 2022

Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro, Vermont) takes silver in the Men’s Super-G, just under 50 years after his mother Barbara Ann won gold in the slalom at Sapporo 1972.

Last night, Ryan Cochran-Siegle flew down the mountain to capture a silver medal for @TeamUSA in the men's Super-G!#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/XmVXNv7VUN — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 8, 2022

Ester Ledecka (CZE) becomes the first-ever repeat Olympic champion in the women’s parallel giant slalom, winning her third Olympic gold medal after taking a surprise gold in the Super-G in PyeongChang.

Locked in. 🔒 Defending Olympic gold medalist Ester Ledecka is off to the quarterfinal in the women's parallel giant slalom. 📺 : @USA_Network and @peacockTV

💻 : https://t.co/DaRR18atEa pic.twitter.com/oW1Ns15HZ5 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 8, 2022

Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah) turns in an incredible performance, recording the highest short program score ever (113.97) and heading into the free skate in first place. After disappointment in PyeongChang, Chen is in solid position to win the first gold medal of his career.

China’s Eileen Gu becomes the youngest freestyle skiing gold medalist in Olympic history!

EILEEN GU! WOW. SIMPLY WOW. The 18-year-old puts down a 93.75 in her first run of the Big Air final! #WinterOlympics 📺 : @nbc and @peacockTV

💻 : https://t.co/HXlJozHVHI pic.twitter.com/asljyrag1U — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 8, 2022

Netherlands Speed Skater Ireen Wuest picks up her 12th Olympic medal! She is now the first athlete to win individual gold at five Olympics!

The most-decorated athlete competing in this year's #WinterOlympics now has 12 medals to her name! Ireen Wuest. WOW! An OLYMPIC RECORD and sixth GOLD! 🥇 📺 : @USA_Network & @peacockTV

💻 : https://t.co/DaRR18atEa pic.twitter.com/dIonrWrnNV — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

Ren Ziwei wins the men’s 1000m gold medal–China’s second gold medal of the Beijing Winter Games!

Ren Ziwei wins GOLD in DRAMATIC fashion for China in the men's 1000m short track! 🥇#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/qNOxKrCfRr — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

The U.S. figure skating team took home the silver medal marking the highest American finish since the team event debuted at the 2014 Sochi Games.

TEAM USA WINS SILVER. 🥈 The U.S. is taking home Olympic silver in the figure skating team event. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/C8Nj1Fg90e — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

ROC’s Kamila Valiyeva becomes the first woman to land a quad at the Winter Olympics…UN-REAL! …But wait there’s more, SHE’S ONLY 15 YEARS OLD!!

HISTORY MADE! 15-year-old Kamila Valiyeva is the first woman to successfully land a quad at the #WinterOlympics. pic.twitter.com/rfXzOM09lH — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

Johan Clarey becomes the oldest alpine skiing medalist in history (41 years – 30 days) in his fourth Olympics!

AN OLYMPIC RECORD! Nils van der Poel wins the GOLD, giving Sweden its first long track speed skating medal since 1988.#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/d1imwF8J3K — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 6, 2022

SILVER for @JaeBird96! Jaelin Kauf flies down the hill to bring home the first moguls medal for @TeamUSA since 2014.#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/DDP4YJF8EN — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 6, 2022

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins New Zealand’s first-ever Winter Olympics gold medal with her final snowboard slopestyle run. The U.S. won their first medal at these Games with a silver for Julia Marino of Westport, Connecticut (more here from NBC Olympics)…

HISTORY FOR NEW ZEALAND! 🇳🇿 Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, winner of the first-ever #WinterOlympics gold medal for her country! pic.twitter.com/sKqa4x263O — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 6, 2022

ALL THE FEELS watching the slopestyle finalist’s support Zoi Sadowski-Synnott after an incredible gold-medal-winning run! #DogPile

WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN!!!!! We love this show of support from the snowboarding slopestyle finalists 🥺🥺🥺#WinterOlympics | @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/2D3r4aAxjG — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 6, 2022

The first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics goes to Norway’s Therese Johaug in the women’s skiathlon. It’s the 369th Winter Olympic medal for powerhouse Norway, the most of any nation. Natalya Nepryayeva (ROC) took silver and Teresa Stadlober (AUT) took bronze.

THE FIRST GOLD MEDAL of the 2022 #WinterOlympics goes to Norway! Therese Johaug wins the women's skiathlon! pic.twitter.com/HF7UadQY3D — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2022

Walter Wallberg upsets the defending Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury (Canada) for Sweden’s first-ever freestyle skiing medal.

Walter Wallberg wins Sweden's first-ever moguls medal! He edged Canada's Mikael Kingbury for the gold medal victory. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/PkdEUfhwoQ — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2022

Cole McDonald receives an overwhelming amount of heartwarming support from his family back home!

From Park City to Seattle, family and friends rallied to support Cole McDonald as he competed at the #WinterOlympics! pic.twitter.com/EluAxJeJyu — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2022

Team USA arrives at the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Nathan Chen delivers in his Beijing debut finishing with a score of 111.71–the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program!

U.S. Olympic curling gold medalist John Shuster tells his family he was chosen to be one of the U.S.’s flag bearers. Watch him walk in the Opening Ceremony tonight!

The moment Olympic curling gold medalist @Shoostie2010 told his kids he was chosen to be one of the flag bearers for @TeamUSA at the Opening Ceremony is one to remember. His son then told his class at school and it will warm your heart. 🥰@usacurl @TeamShuster #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/SuxgQ39LEQ — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 4, 2022

Madison Hubbell (Sylvania, OH) and Zach Donohue (Madison, CT) scored a personal-best 86.56 to win the segment!

*All times are listed as ET.

*Short Track – Mixed Team Relay: 8:00 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Competition (Women’s Short Program): 8:30 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Downhill: 10:00 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Competition (Men’s Free Skate): 11:00 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying: 11:30 p.m.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!