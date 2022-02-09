Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Skeleton at the 2022 Winter Olympics officially begins on Wednesday, February 9, and runs through Saturday, February 12 in Beijing, China. See below for the full 2022 Winter Olympics Skeleton schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and stream every moment of the Beijing Winter Games live on NBC and Peacock.

Skeleton is taking place at the National Sliding Center which is also hosting bobsled and luge events. The newly constructed venue (2020) is located in the Yanqing Zone and was built specifically for the Beijing Winter Games.

2022 Winter Olympics Skeleton TV Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET and subject to change.

Men’s Skeleton: Heats 1 & 2 2/9/2022 8:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, USA Network, and Peacock Women’s Skeleton: Heats 1 & 2 2/10/2022 8:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, USA Network, and Peacock Men’s Skeleton: Heats 3 & 4 2/11/2022 7:20 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, USA Network, and Peacock Women’s Skeleton: Heats 3 & 4 2/12/2022 7:20 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, USA Network, and Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

