Short Track at the 2022 Winter Olympics officially begins on Saturday, February 5, and runs through Wednesday, February 16 in Beijing, China. See below for the full 2022 Winter Olympics Short Track schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and stream every moment of the Beijing Winter Games live on NBC and Peacock.

Short Track is taking place at Capital Indoor Stadium which is also hosting figure skating. The venue previously hosted indoor volleyball during the 2008 Olympic Games.

2022 Winter Olympics Short Track TV Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET and subject to change.

Women’s 500m, Men’s 1000m Finals 2/7/2022 6:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, USA Network, and Peacock Women’s 500m, Men’s 1000m Finals 2/7/2022 6:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, USA Network, and Peacock Men’s 1500m Finals and More 2/9/2022 6:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, USA Network, and Peacock Women’s 1000m Finals and More 2/11/2022 6:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, USA Network, and Peacock Women’s 3000m Relay Finals, Men’s 500m Finals 2/13/2022 6:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, USA Network, and Peacock Men’s 5000m Relay Finals, Women’s 1500m Finals 2/16/2022 6:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, USA Network, and Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

