How to watch 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock: Live stream info for the Beijing Winter Games

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics takes place on Friday, February 4 and the Games run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China featuring a total of 109 medal events across 15 sports–that includes seven new Olympic events that have been added to the program since PyeongChang. If you’ve missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with the best moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. See below for additional information on how you can stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock. Plus, click here to sign up for Peacock and watch now!

How to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock:

In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

What extra Olympic content can I watch on Peacock?

Starting on February 5, Peacock will feature four exclusive shows that will provide highlights, interviews, and expert analysis exclusively through the Olympic Spotlight Channel:

The Olympics Show (8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET) is a live studio show that will highlight the biggest, must-see moments, feature athlete interviews, and preview upcoming events.

Olympic Ice (10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET) will be essential viewing for figure skating fans, featuring in-depth analysis of one of the Winter Games’ most popular events, including competition highlights, interviews with Team USA athletes, practice reports, and scoring breakdowns

Winter Gold (11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET) will provide a comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day so that fans never miss a minute of action.

Top Highlights 8:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m. ET) will give fans even more memorable moments and highlights throughout the day.

If I already have a Peacock account, do I get access to the 2022 Winter Olympics?

If you have a Peacock Premium plan, you can sign in and start watching the entire Winter Olympics right away. If you have a Peacock Free plan, you can watch Olympic news, recaps, and highlights on our free Olympic Channels. Please upgrade to Peacock Premium to watch the entire Games. Premium plans start at $4.99/month or $49.99/year (a 17% savings compared to the monthly plan). If you never set your Peacock password, or don’t remember it, reset it at PeacockTV.com/forgot

Is Peacock compatible with my device?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast’s entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox’s Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. Click here to learn more about Peacock and how to sign up.