2022 Winter Olympics Gold Medal Event Results: Every medal event from the Beijing Games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are finally here, taking place in Beijing, China and from what we’ve seen so far the competition has definitely been worth the wait! Below you’ll find a list of every gold medal moment of the Beijing Winter Games.

Spoiler alert: Keep reading if you want an up-to-date gold medal count before they might air on TV. And don’t forget you can watch live coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock!

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

Be sure to tune to NBC and Peacock every night in primetime and watch all of the excitement unfold. Primetime coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Saturday, and at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sundays. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

Medal Leaders medal count as of end of competition on February 9, 2022, in Beijing)

Snowboarding – Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle: Every Gold Medal Moment of the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Gold – Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (New Zealand) Silver – Julia Marino (United States) Bronze – Tess Coady (Australia)



Biathlon – Mixed Relay:

Gold – Norway Silver – France Bronze – Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)



Speed Skating – Women’s 3000m:

Gold – Irene Schouten (Netherlands) Silver – Francesca Lollobrigida (Italy) Bronze – Isabelle Weidemann (Canada)



Ski Jumping – Women’s Individual Normal Hill:

Gold – Ursa Bogataj (Slovenia) Silver – Katharina Althaus (Germany) Bronze – Nika Kriznar (Slovenia)



Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Moguls:

Gold – Walter Wallberg (Sweden) Silver – Mikael Kingsbury (Canada) Bronze – Ikuma Horishima (Japan)



Short Track – Mixed Team Relay: China wins gold medal in first Olympic short track mixed team relay

Gold – China Silver – Italy Bronze – Hungary



Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s Skiathlon:

Gold – Therese Johaug (Norway) Silver – Natalya Nepryayeva (ROC) Bronze – Teresa Stadlober (Austria)



Snowboarding – Women’s Slopestyle:

Gold – Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (New Zealand) Silver – Julia Marino (USA) Bronze – Tess Coady (Australia)



Cross Country Skiing – Men’s Skiathlon:

Gold – Aleksandr Bolshunov (ROC) Silver – Denis Spitsov (ROC) Bronze – Iivo Niskanen (Finland)



Gold – Nils van der Poel (Sweden) Silver – Patrick Roest (Netherlands) Bronze – Hallgeir Engebraaten (Norway)



Ski Jumping – Men’s Individual Normal Hill: Ryoyu Kobayashi ends Japan’s drought in the men’s normal hill

Gold – Ryoyu Kobayashi (Japan) Silver – Manuel Fettner (Austria) Bronze – Dawid Kubacki (Poland)



Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls: American Jaelin Kauf lands moguls silver behind Australia’s Anthony

Gold – Jakara Anthony (Australia) Silver – Jaelin Kauf (USA) Bronze – Anastasia Smirnova (ROC)



RELATED: Four years after Olympic misses, Jakara Anthony and Jaelin Kauf shine in Beijing

Gold – Johannes Ludwig (Germany)

Silver – Wolfgang Kindl (Austria) Bronze – Dominik Fischnaller (Italy)



Figure Skating – Team Event: Watch all eight U.S. programs that earned silver in figure skating team event

Gold – ROC Silver – United States Bronze – Japan



Gold – Beat Feuz (Switzerland) Silver – Johan Clarey (France) Bronze – Matthias Mayer (Austria)



Gold – Max Parrot (Canada) Silver – Su Yiming (China) Bronze – Mark McMorris (Canada)



Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom: Swede Sara Hector scores Olympic gold in giant slalom

Gold – Sara Hector (Sweden) Silver – Federica Brignone (Italy) Bronze – Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland)



RELATED: Layden – No time to dwell after Shiffrin’s shocking 11-second DNF

Speed Skating – Women’s 1500m: Irene Schouten wins first speed skating gold medal at 2022 Winter Olympics

Gold – Ireen Wuest (Netherlands) Silver – Miho Takagi (Japan) Bronze – Antoinette de Jong (Netherlands)



Biathlon – Women’s 15km Individual: How Denise Herrmann stole Olympic gold in the women’s 15km

Gold – Denise Herrmann (Germany) Silver – Anais Chevalier-Bouchet (France) Bronze – Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (Norway)



Short Track – Women’s 500m:

Gold – Arianna Fontana (Italy) Silver – Suzanne Schulting (Netherlands) Bronze – Kim Boutin (Canada)



Short Track – Men’s 1000m:

Gold – Ren Ziwei (China) Silver – Li Wenlong (China) Bronze – Liu Shaoang (Hungary)



Ski Jumping – Mixed Team Event:

Gold – Slovenia Silver – ROC Bronze – Canada



Alpine Skiing – Men’s Super G:

Gold – Matthias Mayer (Austria) Silver – Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) Bronze – Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway)



Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Big Air:

Gold – Eileen Gu (China) Silver – Tess Ledeux (France) Bronze – Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland)



Alpine Skiing – Men’s Super-G:

Gold – Matthias Mayer (Austria) Silver – Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) Bronze – Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway)



Snowboarding – Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom:

Gold – Benjamin Karl (Austria) Silver – Tim Mastnak (Slovenia) Bronze – Vic Wild (ROC)



Biathlon – Men’s 20km Individual:

Gold – Quentin Fillon Maille (France) Silver – Anton Smolski (Belarus) Bronze – Johannes Thingnes Boe (Norway)



Speed Skating – Men’s 1500m:

Gold – Kjeld Nuis (Netherlands) Silver – Thomas Krol (Netherlands) Bronze – Kim Min-Seok (South Korea)



Cross Country Skiing – Women’s Individual Sprint Freestyle:

Gold – Jonna Sundling (Sweden) Silver – Maja Dahlqvist (Sweden) Bronze – Jessie Diggins (USA)



Curling – Mixed Doubles:

Gold – Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner (Italy) Silver – Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten (Norway) Bronze – Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson (Sweden)



Luge – Women’s Singles:

Gold – Natalie Geisenberger (Germany) Silver – Anna Berreiter (Germany) Bronze – Tatyana Ivanova (ROC)



Cross Country Skiing – Men’s Individual Sprint Freestyle:

Gold – Natalie Geisenberger (Germany) Silver – Anna Berreiter (Germany) Bronze – Tatyana Ivanova (ROC)



Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom: Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova mounts massive comeback, wins slalom gold with Mikaela Shiffrin out

Gold – Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) Silver – Katharina Liensberger (USA) Bronze – Wendy Holdener (Sweden)



Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Big Air:

Gold – Birk Ruud (Norway) Silver – Colby Stevenson (USA) Bronze – Henrik Harlaut (Sweden)



Snowboarding – Women’s Snowboard Cross: Lindsey Jacobellis claims the first gold medal for the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Gold – Lindsey Jacobellis (USA) Silver – Chloe Trespeuch (France) Bronze – Meryeta O’Dine (Canada)



Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual Normal Hill

Gold – Vinzenz Geiger (Germany) Silver – Jorgen Graabak (Norway) Bronze – Lukas Greiderer (Austria)



Short Track – Men’s 1500m

Gold – Hwang Dae-Heon (South Korea) Silver – Steven Dubois (Canada) Bronze – Semyon Elistratov (ROC)



Luge – Doubles

Gold – Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt (Germany) Silver – Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken (Germany) Bronze – Thomas Steu and Lorenz Kolle (Austria)



Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!