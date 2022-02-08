Winter Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: Click here to sign up for Peacock and stream the Winter Olympics live right now

Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

As of Tuesday afternoon, the ROC leads the way with 10 total medals followed by Norway with 8. The Netherlands, Italy and Austria are next with 7 medals. Sweden has 4 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 5 total medals: 4 silver and 1 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.

Winter Olympics news, live streaming options and TV schedule

Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

Winter Olympics schedule today

Tuesday, February 8 schedule

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream, TV 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Biathlon & More NBC, PEACOCK 5:00 PM Olympic Sports Hockey, Speed Skating & More USA, PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Snowboarding & More NBC, PEACOCK 8:30 PM Snowboarding Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Qualifying USA, PEACOCK 9:15 PM Alpine Skiing Women’s Slalom – Run 1 PEACOCK 10:00 PM Freestyle Skiing Men’s Freeski Big Air Final PEACOCK 10:00 PM Snowboarding Women’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying PEACOCK 10:40 PM Figure Skating Figure Skating Practice Rink PEACOCK 11:30 PM Snowboarding Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Qualifying PEACOCK 12:45 AM Alpine Skiing Women’s Slalom – Run 2 PEACOCK 1:30 AM Olympic Sports Snowboarding, Hockey & More USA, PEACOCK 1:30 AM Snowboarding Women’s Snowboard Cross Finals USA, PEACOCK 2:00 AM Nordic Combined Men’s Individual Normal Hill PEACOCK 3:40 AM Hockey Men’s Prelim ROC vs. SUI PEACOCK 6:00 AM Short Track Men’s 1500m Finals and More PEACOCK 6:00 AM Nordic Combined Men’s Individual 10km (NH) PEACOCK 6:30 AM Ceremony Medal Ceremonies: Day 5 PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, CHN vs SWE PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, DEN vs CAN PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, NOR vs SUI PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, USA vs ROC PEACOCK 7:20 AM Luge Doubles Luge: All Runs PEACOCK 8:00 AM Olympic Sports The Olympic Show PEACOCK 8:10 AM Hockey Men’s Prelim CZE vs. DEN PEACOCK 8:30 AM Olympic Sports Hockey, Luge, Curling & More USA, PEACOCK 10:00 AM Olympic Sports Olympic Ice PEACOCK 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Winter Gold PEACOCK 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Alpine Skiing & More NBC, PEACOCK

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.

How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?

NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Stay up to date on the 2022 Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.