Winter Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.
Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
2022 Winter Olympics medal count
As of Tuesday afternoon, the ROC leads the way with 10 total medals followed by Norway with 8. The Netherlands, Italy and Austria are next with 7 medals. Sweden has 4 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 5 total medals: 4 silver and 1 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.
Winter Olympics news, live streaming options and TV schedule
Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.
Winter Olympics schedule today
Tuesday, February 8 schedule
|Time (ET)
|Sport
|Event
|Live Stream, TV
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Biathlon & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
|5:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Hockey, Speed Skating & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime Coverage: Snowboarding & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
|8:30 PM
|Snowboarding
|Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Qualifying
|USA, PEACOCK
|9:15 PM
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Slalom – Run 1
|PEACOCK
|10:00 PM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Men’s Freeski Big Air Final
|PEACOCK
|10:00 PM
|Snowboarding
|Women’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying
|PEACOCK
|10:40 PM
|Figure Skating
|Figure Skating Practice Rink
|PEACOCK
|11:30 PM
|Snowboarding
|Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Qualifying
|PEACOCK
|12:45 AM
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Slalom – Run 2
|PEACOCK
|1:30 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Snowboarding, Hockey & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|1:30 AM
|Snowboarding
|Women’s Snowboard Cross Finals
|USA, PEACOCK
|2:00 AM
|Nordic Combined
|Men’s Individual Normal Hill
|PEACOCK
|3:40 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Prelim ROC vs. SUI
|PEACOCK
|6:00 AM
|Short Track
|Men’s 1500m Finals and More
|PEACOCK
|6:00 AM
|Nordic Combined
|Men’s Individual 10km (NH)
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Ceremony
|Medal Ceremonies: Day 5
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, CHN vs SWE
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, DEN vs CAN
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, NOR vs SUI
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, USA vs ROC
|PEACOCK
|7:20 AM
|Luge
|Doubles Luge: All Runs
|PEACOCK
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|The Olympic Show
|PEACOCK
|8:10 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Prelim CZE vs. DEN
|PEACOCK
|8:30 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Hockey, Luge, Curling & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|10:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Ice
|PEACOCK
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Winter Gold
|PEACOCK
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Alpine Skiing & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?
The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.
How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?
NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.
