Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway and the competition has been sensational! See below for a daily Winter Olympics 2022 schedule featuring today’s exciting events that you won’t want to miss. Click here for an overview of the entire Beijing Winter Games with a day-by-day viewing guide. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

Sign up for Peacock here and watch the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

Last night in primetime, we watched Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro, Vermont) win the silver medal in the Men’s Super-G, 50 years after his mother Barbara Ann claimed the gold medal in slalom at the 1972 Sapporo Games. In figure skating, Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah) officially put PyeongChang in the past finishing with the highest short program score ever recorded. Click here to relive the moment or experience it for the first time if you didn’t have the chance to watch it live!

RELATED: TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

We’ve got an exciting lineup ahead today on NBC and Peacock featuring seven medal events listed below. Live coverage begins during the day at 2:00 p.m. ET with Biathlon as the men battle it out in the 20km Individual event, followed by the Men’s 1500m in Speed Skating, and the Men’s and Women’s Sprint finals in Cross Country Skiing.

Tonight in primetime (beginning at 8:00 p.m ET), we will see some snowboarding shreds as Chloe Kim (Torrance, California), a 2018 Olympic champion and the daughter of South Korean immigrants, returns to chase a second straight gold medal in women’s halfpipe. On the men’s side, three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White (Carlsbad, California) begins his quest to become the first athlete in any sport at the Olympic Winter Games to win four gold medals in the same individual event (men’s halfpipe). This will be White’s final Olympic games.

In Alpine Skiing, three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) looks to bounce back in the Women’s Slalom (9:15 p.m. ET) after crashing out of the Giant Slalom event earlier this week.

RELATED: Mikaela Shiffrin – One Olympics doesn’t define a career

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule – What to Watch on NBC and Peacock:

(All times are listed as ET. and are subject to change)

*indicates a medal event.

DURING THE DAY:

*Biathlon – Men’s 20km Individual – 2:00 p.m.

*Speed Skating – Men’s 1500m – 3:30 p.m.

*Cross Country Skiing – Men’s, Women’s Sprint Finals – 4:15 p.m.

WHAT’S ON TONIGHT:

*Speed Skating – Men’s 1500m – 8:00 p.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying – 8:30 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom, First Run – 9:15 p.m.

*Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Big Air Final – 10:00 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying – 11:35 p.m.

*Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom, Run 2 – 12:45 a.m

*Snowboarding – Women’s Snowboard Cross – 1:30 a.m.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!