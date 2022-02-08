Who is playing Super Bowl halftime show 2022? Performers, date, how to watch, start time, live stream

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Super Bowl is almost here and this year’s halftime show performance is setting up to be one for the ages. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will take the world’s biggest stage and perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. Super Bowl LVI will air live on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar have released a total of 22 number one Billboard albums and have won 44 combined Grammy Awards. Eminem leads the way with 15 of his own while Kendrick Lamar has 13, Mary J. Blige has 9 and Dr. Dre has 7. The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show will mark the first time the five artists perform on stage together. Check out the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show trailer here.

Coverage of Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The game is at 6:00 p.m. ET. See more of the TV and live stream schedule for Sunday as well as Super Bowl news and video here. More on this year’s halftime show from the NFL’s press release:

On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime, said Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.

What time will the Super Bowl halftime show start this year?

Kickoff time for Super Bowl 2022 is at 6:30 p.m. ET and the halftime show will begin after the first two quarters of the game are completed: approximately between 8:00 – 8:30 p.m. ET.

Who performed at last year’s Super Bowl halftime show?

In 2021, The Weeknd headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in Tampa, FL and performed his hits including “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel it Coming” and “Blinding Lights.” The Weeknd did not bring out any special guests one year after 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought out Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Past Super Bowl Halftime Show history since 2010

2021: The Weeknd

2020: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2018: Justin Timberlake, The Tennessee Kids, University of Minnesota Marching Band

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013: Beyonce

2012: Madonna

2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010: The Who

How to watch and stream Super Bowl 2022 live

When : Sunday, February 13, 2022

: Sunday, February 13, 2022 Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream : Watch live on Peacock, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com

: Watch live on Peacock, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com Follow along with ProFootballTalk and NBC Sports for NFL news, updates, scores, injuries and more

