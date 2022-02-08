Team USA medal count at 2022 Winter Olympics: Full list of every medal won by the United States

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway on NBC and Peacock and the United States is looking to rack up as many medals as possible. This year, the Winter Olympics are taking place in Beijing, China from Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20. Sign up for Peacock and watch every moment from the 2022 Winter Olympics live!
At the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, the United States finished fourth overall with 23 total medals. More specifically, Team USA came home with 9 gold medals, 8 silver medals and 6 bronze medals. Norway, Germany and Canada finished in the top three of both total and gold medals. How will the United States fare in 2022? How many medals has Team USA won so far?
Total United States Medal Count: 4
- Gold medals: 0
- Silver medals: 4
- Bronze medals: 0
Medals won by Team USA so far at the 2022 Winter Olympics
- Julia Marino (Westport, CT) – Silver Medal in Women’s Snowboarding Slopestyle
- Marino secured the first medal for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Her first run was a 30.61 and she earned the medal with a second run of 87.68.
- Jaelin Kauf (Alta, WY) – Silver Medal in Women’s Moguls
- In her second Olympic appearance, Kauf won Olympic silver behind Australia’s Jakara Anthony. Kauf scored three points off a dominant performance from Anthony and earned the second medal of the Winter Games for the United States.
- Team USA – Silver Medal in Figure Skating Team Event
- In the Pairs’ Free Skate, Americans Alexa Knierim (Addison, IL) and Brandon Frazier (Colorado Springs, CO) scored 128.97. Madison Chock (Redondo Beach, CA) and Evan Bates (Ann Arbor, MI) performed their Daft Punk program and won the free dance. Karen Chen (Fremont, CA) scored 131.52 in the Women’s Free Skate.
- Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Burlington, VT) – Silver Medal in Men’s Super-G
- U.S. Alpine skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle captured an unlikely silver medal 50 years after his mother Barbara Ann Cochran won gold at the 1972 Sapporo Winter Olympics. Cochran-Siegle came within four hundredths of Austrian Matthias Mayer’s gold medal-winning time of 1:19.94.
