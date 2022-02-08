Super Bowl MVP award winners: Who has won the most in NFL history ahead of Super Bowl 2022?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It might be surprising to learn that only five players have won multiple Super Bowl MVP awards in NFL history. It’s probably not so surprising that all five are quarterbacks and that Tom Brady is the all-time leader, with five Super Bowl MVPs to his name.

Brady is also the only player to win the Super Bowl MVP with two different teams – four times with the New England Patriots and once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady won his first Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002 against the Rams and his most recent in Super Bowl LV in 2021; the 19-year difference is by far the largest between Super Bowl MVPs in history.

Behind Brady in overall MVP award wins is San Francisco 49ers great Joe Montana, who took home the award for his performances in Super Bowls XVI, XIX and XXIV.

Filling out the list of multiple-time winners are three signal-callers from iconic franchises: Bart Starr of the Green Bay Packers, Terry Bradshaw of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Eli Manning of the New York Giants all won the award twice.

Starr was the MVP of the first two Super Bowls ever, as the Packers took down the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders of the AFL in 1967 and 1968, respectively. Bradshaw joined him as the only players in history to win back-to-back Super Bowl MVPs when the Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XIII in 1979 and the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XIV in 1980.

Manning famously drove the Giants to game-winning scores late in the fourth quarter against Brady’s Patriots in Super Bowls XLII and XLIV in 2008 and 2012, respectively, becoming the first player to win multiple Super Bowl MVPs against the same team. Brady joined him in that class in 2019 when the Patriots defeated the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, 17 years after his first Lombardi Trophy came against “The Greatest Show on Turf.”

Could anyone playing in Super Bowl LVI join this list?

Only one player in this year’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals has won the award before: Rams outside linebacker Von Miller took home the honor for his efforts in the Denver Broncos’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Miller is also the most recent defensive player to win the award.

If he has another big game, Miller could join one of the most exclusive lists in NFL history.

