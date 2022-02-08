Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

DALLAS – Brandon Nakashima beat John Millman in straight sets in the opening round of the inaugural Dallas Open on Monday night.

The 20-year-old American seeking his first ATP Tour title beat the Australian Millman, 7-5, 7-6 (3), and will be joined in the round of 16 by Kevin Anderson. The South African was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over American Sam Querrey earlier Monday.

Grigor Dmitrov, ranked 25th in the world, tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the first major pro tennis event in the Dallas area in three decades.

Dmitrov was supposed to play doubles with John Isner, who lives about a mile from the SMU indoor tennis facility hosting the event.

Isner, ranked 26th, played a first-round doubles match Monday night with fellow American Jack Sock. They beat Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Anderson won for the first time in 2022 and improved to 9-8 against Querrey. He will play Isner in the round of 16.

American Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 19.