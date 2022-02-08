How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin tonight at the 2022 Winter Olympics: Schedule, TV, event dates, times, live streams

Alpine Skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics begins on Saturday, February 5th with the Men’s Downhill event (10:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). The competition will take place at the National Alpine Ski Center in Yanqing located roughly 45 miles northwest of Beijing. Sign up for Peacock here and watch the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

One of the sports brightest stars is Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado), a three-time Olympic medalist (two gold), three-time overall World Cup champion, and six-time world champion. The 26-year-old is a once-in-a-generation skier and is expected to be a gold medal threat in any event that she enters. She’s expressed interest in competing in five alpine events in Beijing, calling it “a very aggressive game plan.” Depending on how many events she enters, Shiffrin could tie or break the record for most Olympic alpine skiing medals at a single Games (4). The current record was set in 2002 by Croatia’s Janica Kostelic. See below for Mikaela Shiffrin’s potential schedule in Beijing as well as additional information on how to watch those events.

RELATED: Mikaela Shiffrin: One Olympics doesn’t define a career

Mikaela Shiffrin’s Potential Schedule at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Sunday, Feb. 6 – Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) – 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC, USA, and Peacock

Monday, Feb. 7 – Women’s Giant Slalom (Final Run) – 12:45 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Thursday, Feb. 10 – Women’s Super-G – 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

– 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Monday, Feb. 14 – Women’s Downhill – 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

– 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Wednesday, Feb 16 – Women’s Combined (Downhill) – 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

– 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Thursday, Feb. 17 – Women’s Combined (Slalom) – 1:00 a.m. ET on USA and Peacock

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Stars to watch at the Beijing Winter Games

Mikaela Shiffrin skied out in her first run of Giant Slalom on February 6th. As a result, she received a DNF (did not finish) and will not ski in in run 2 (final run) at 1:30 a.m. ET.

The Women’s Giant Slalom, Final Run will no longer be on NBC and has been moved to USA at 1:30 a.m. ET.

Men’s Alpine Skiing Downhill will air on NBC from 12:50 a.m.-2 a.m. ET.

Shiffrin, who may compete in all five individual disciplines in Beijing, will next compete in the event that has traditionally been her best, the slalom, on Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. ET

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!