What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?
Monday, February 7th Olympic Highlights:
Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) wins Super-G silver 50 years after his mother’s 1972 slalom gold
Eileen Gu (CHN) wins gold in big air; becomes youngest freestyle skiing gold medalist
Ester Ledecka (CZE) becomes first repeat champion in Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom
Nathan Chen (USA) earns highest short program score ever recorded, sits first heading into free skate
Alpine Skiing: Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) wins super-G silver 50 years after his mother’s 1972 slalom gold
Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro, Vermont) became the first American man to win a medal in Super-G since 2014. His silver medal comes just three days shy of the 50th anniversary of his mother Barbara Ann’s gold medal in slalom at the 1972 Sapporo Games. Cochran-Siegle comes from a dynasty of Olympic skiers. He is now the sixth person in his family to compete in Alpine Skiing at the Olympics.
|Alpine Skiing: Men’s Super – G
|Gold
|Matthias Mayer (Austria)
|Silver
|Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA)
|Bronze
|Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway)
Freestyle Skiing: Eileen Gu (CHN) wins gold in big air; becomes youngest freestyle skiing gold medalist
China’s Eileen Gu the reigning world champion in halfpipe and slopestyle is now China’s first female freestyle skiing gold medalist. Gu was born in San Francisco to an American father and Chinese mother. At age 18 years, 157 days, she is the youngest freestyle skiing gold medalist in Olympic history.
EILEEN GU!
WOW. SIMPLY WOW. The 18-year-old puts down a 93.75 in her first run of the Big Air final! #WinterOlympics
📺 : @nbc and @peacockTV
💻 : https://t.co/HXlJozHVHI pic.twitter.com/asljyrag1U
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 8, 2022
|Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Big Air
|Gold
|Eileen Gu (China)
|Silver
|Tess Ledeux (France)
|Bronze
|Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland)
Snowboarding – Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom: Ester Ledecka (CZE) becomes first repeat champion in Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom
Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecka is the first woman to win back-to-back gold medals in this event since its debut in 1998.
|Snowboarding: Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom
|Gold
|Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic)
|Silver
|Daniela Ulbing (Austria)
|Bronze
|Gloria Kotnik (Slovenia)
Figure Skating – Nathan Chen (USA) earns highest short program score ever recorded, sits first heading into free skate
NATHAN CHEN EVERYBODY‼️#WinterOlympics | #WatchWithUS
📺 @nbc and @peacockTV
💻 https://t.co/754qVDgxrV pic.twitter.com/v4JBKdGp3F
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 8, 2022
2022 Winter Olympics medal count
Additionally, the 2022 Winter Olympics will feature seven new events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.