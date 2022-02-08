Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the highlights from yesterday’s coverage of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

For a look ahead at the live-stream schedule for this morning, afternoon, and tonight refer to our daily what to watch for the Olympics guide. For a look at what is in store for the rest of the games, check out our Winter Olympics day-by-day guide. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

Follow our latest coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics: Everything you need to know about the Beijing Winter Olympics

Check back every day for updated event recaps, of the biggest moments of the previous day.

What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?

Monday, February 7th Olympic Highlights:

Alpine Skiing: Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) wins super-G silver 50 years after his mother’s 1972 slalom gold

Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro, Vermont) became the first American man to win a medal in Super-G since 2014. His silver medal comes just three days shy of the 50th anniversary of his mother Barbara Ann’s gold medal in slalom at the 1972 Sapporo Games. Cochran-Siegle comes from a dynasty of Olympic skiers. He is now the sixth person in his family to compete in Alpine Skiing at the Olympics.

Alpine Skiing: Men’s Super – G Gold Matthias Mayer (Austria) Silver Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) Bronze Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway)

RELATED: Follow the live Medals Count at the Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com

Freestyle Skiing: Eileen Gu (CHN) wins gold in big air; becomes youngest freestyle skiing gold medalist

China’s Eileen Gu the reigning world champion in halfpipe and slopestyle is now China’s first female freestyle skiing gold medalist. Gu was born in San Francisco to an American father and Chinese mother. At age 18 years, 157 days, she is the youngest freestyle skiing gold medalist in Olympic history.

EILEEN GU! WOW. SIMPLY WOW. The 18-year-old puts down a 93.75 in her first run of the Big Air final! #WinterOlympics 📺 : @nbc and @peacockTV

💻 : https://t.co/HXlJozHVHI pic.twitter.com/asljyrag1U — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 8, 2022

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Big Air Gold Eileen Gu (China) Silver Tess Ledeux (France) Bronze Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland)

Snowboarding – Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom: Ester Ledecka (CZE) becomes first repeat champion in Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom

Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecka is the first woman to win back-to-back gold medals in this event since its debut in 1998.

Snowboarding: Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Gold Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic) Silver Daniela Ulbing (Austria) Bronze Gloria Kotnik (Slovenia)

Figure Skating – Nathan Chen (USA) earns highest short program score ever recorded, sits first heading into free skate

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

Additionally, the 2022 Winter Olympics will feature seven new events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.