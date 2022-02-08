Chloe Kim’s 2022 Winter Olympics schedule: TV, event dates, start times, how to watch, live stream for tonight

Snowboarding at the 2022 Winter Olympics starts on Friday, February 4 with the Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying (9:45 p.m. ET on USA Network). Chloe Kim (Torrance, California), the 2018 Olympic champion who dominated the competition with her signature sequence of back-to-back 1080s returns to chase a second straight gold medal starting on Tuesday, February 8 in the women’s halfpipe qualifying round (8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). Sign up for Peacock and stream every event from the Winter Olympics live.

Kim, the daughter of South Korean immigrants, took nearly two years off from competition between 2019 and early 2021, healing an ankle injury. See below for Chloe Kim’s 2022 Winter Olympics schedule and find out additional information on how to watch/live stream every moment on NBC and Peacock.

Chloe Kim’s 2022 Winter Olympics Schedule:

Tuesday, February 8 – Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying: 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Wednesday, February 9 – Women’s Halfpipe Final: 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

