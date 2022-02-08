Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nordic Combined at the 2022 Winter Olympics officially begins on Wednesday, February 9, and runs through Thursday, February 17 in Beijing, China. See below for the full 2022 Winter Olympics Nordic Combined schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and stream every moment of the Beijing Winter Games live on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: How to watch, stream the 2022 Winter Olympics live on NBC and Peacock

The competition is set to take place at the National Ski Jumping Center and the National Cross-Country Center which are both located in the Zhangjiakou zone approximately, 100 miles northwest of Beijing.

2022 Winter Olympics Nordic Combined TV Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET and subject to change.

Men’s Individual Normal Hill 2/9/2022 2:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s Individual 10km (NH) 2/9/2022 6:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s Individual Large Hill 2/15/2022 2:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s Individual 10km (LH) 2/15/2022 6:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s Team Large Hill 2/17/2022 2:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s Team 4×5 10km 2/17/2022 6:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Every gold medal moment of the Beijing Winter Games

Follow the live Olympics Medals Count with NBCOlympics.com

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!