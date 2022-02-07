Winter Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.
WATCH THE OLYMPICS: Click here to sign up for Peacock and stream the Winter Olympics live right now
Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
2022 Winter Olympics medal count
As of Sunday afternoon, the ROC leads the way with 5 total medals. Norway, Austria and Italy are all next with 3 medals. Norway and Sweden are tied with 2 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 2 total medals, both silver. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.
Winter Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule options
- Watch the Winter Olympics live on Peacock
- Latest Winter Olympics news, results and more
- Up-to-date Winter Olympics live stream, TV schedule
- Daily Olympic Recap: Julia Marino, Jaelin Kauf earn Team USA’s first medals
Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.
Winter Olympics schedule today
Sunday, February 6 schedule
|Time (ET)
|Sport
|Event
|Live Stream, TV
|7:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime Coverage: Alpine Skiing & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CAN vs ITA
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs CHN
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SUI vs NOR
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs GBR
|PEACOCK
|8:15 PM
|Figure Skating
|Figure Skating Team Event: Day 3
|PEACOCK
|8:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Freestyle, Hockey & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|8:30 PM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Women’s Freeski Big Air Qualifying
|USA, PEACOCK
|8:30 PM
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Giant Slalom – Run 1
|PEACOCK
|11:00 PM
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Downhill
|PEACOCK
|11:00 PM
|Snowboarding
|Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final
|PEACOCK
|11:10 PM
|Hockey
|Women’s Prelim CAN vs. ROC
|PEACOCK
|12:30 AM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Men’s Freeski Big Air Qualifying
|USA, PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Figure Skating
|Practice Rink: Men (Japan, United States)
|PEACOCK
|1:30 AM
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Giant Slalom – Run 2
|PEACOCK
|3:30 AM
|Speed Skating
|Women’s 1500m
|USA, PEACOCK
|3:40 AM
|Hockey
|Women’s Prelim CZE vs. DEN
|PEACOCK
|4:00 AM
|Biathlon
|Women’s 15km Individual
|PEACOCK
|5:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Curling, Short Track & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|5:30 AM
|Ski Jumping
|Mixed Team Normal Hill Final
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Ceremony
|Medal Ceremonies: Day 3
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Short Track
|Women’s 500m, Men’s 1000m Finals
|USA, PEACOCK
|6:45 AM
|Figure Skating
|Practice Rink: Women (ROC, United States)
|PEACOCK
|6:50 AM
|Luge
|Women’s Singles Luge: Runs 1 & 2
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles Semifinals, Sheet A
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles Semifinals, Sheet C
|PEACOCK
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|The Olympic Show
|PEACOCK
|8:10 AM
|Hockey
|Women’s Prelim FIN vs. SUI
|PEACOCK
|8:10 AM
|Hockey
|Women’s Prelim SWE vs. CHN
|PEACOCK
|10:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Ice
|PEACOCK
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Winter Gold
|PEACOCK
|12:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Curling, Luge & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Ski Jumping & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?
The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.
How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?
NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.
Stay up to date on the 2022 Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.