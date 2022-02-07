The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway and the competition has been sensational! See below for a daily Winter Olympics 2022 schedule featuring today’s exciting events that you won’t want to miss. Click here for an overview of the entire Beijing Winter Games with a day-by-day viewing guide. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

Last night in primetime, we watched the U.S. figure skating team claim the silver medal marking the highest American finish since the team event debuted at the 2014 Sochi Games. Click here to relive the moment or experience it for the first time if you didn’t have the chance to watch it live!

We’ve got an exciting lineup ahead today on NBC and Peacock featuring seven medal events listed below. Live coverage begins during the day at 2:00 p.m. ET with Biathlon as the women battle it out in the 15km event, followed by the Mixed Team Normal Hill event in Ski Jumping.

Tonight in primetime (beginning at 8:00 p.m ET), China’s Eileen Gu–the reigning world champion in halfpipe and slopestyle who was born in San Francisco to an American father and Chinese mother–will have her first medal opportunity in Beijing in the Women’s Big Air Final (9:00 p.m. ET). In Alpine Skiing, Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro, Vermont) and Travis Ganong (Alpine Meadows, California) will represent the U.S. in the Men’s Super-G (10:05 p.m. ET).

Three-time reigning world champion Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah) returns to action tonight, skating in the men’s short program (11:00 p.m. ET). Chen delivered an extraordinary performance on night 1 of the team competition scoring a personal best of 111.71 (the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program) and is looking to bring that momentum into tonight’s performance.

At 12:30 a.m. ET one of the biggest rivalries in winter sports continues as the U.S. women’s hockey team takes on Canada in the preliminary round. Both teams are currently undefeated in the tournament–the U.S. women are coming off of back-to-back shutout wins while Canada has scored a combined total of 29 goals in three games played. This is a match-up you don’t want to miss and could possibly be a preview of what’s to come in the gold medal game. Out of the six gold medals ever awarded in women’s hockey, five have been won by either the U.S. or Canada.

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule – What to Watch on NBC and Peacock:

(All times are listed as ET.)

*indicates a medal event.

DURING THE DAY:

*Biathlon – Women’s 15km – 2:00 p.m.

*Ski Jumping – Mixed Team Normal Hill – 4:00 p.m.

WHAT’S ON TONIGHT:

*Short Track – Women’s 500m Final – 8:00 p.m.

*Speed Skating – Women’s 1500m – 8:30 p.m.

*Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Big Air Final – 9:00 p.m.

*Alpine Skiing – Men’s Super G – 10:05 p.m.

Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program (Groups 4 and 5) – 11:00 p.m.

Ice Hockey – Women’s Preliminary Round: USA vs Canada – 12:30 a.m.

Luge – Women’s First and Second Runs – 1:05 a.m.

*Short Track – Men’s 100m Final – 1:30 a.m.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

