Sunday Night Football schedule: Live stream Super Bowl 2022, how to watch on TV, channel, kickoff time for Rams vs. Bengals NFL game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are officially here and NBC has you covered with Super Bowl 2022 as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13 at 6:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch Super Bowl LVI live.

See below for the complete 2021-22 Sunday Night Football schedule this year. Stream every NFL Sunday Night Football game live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App all season long including Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Click here to sign up for a premium plan to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock. You can also go to your Account to upgrade or change your existing plan at any time. The streaming platform is available on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

RELATED: When is the 2022 Super Bowl: Date, time, TV channel, halftime show, national anthem, location

2021-22 Sunday Night Football Schedule on NBC

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET except where noted