How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Peacock: Live stream info for Bengals vs. Rams NFL game

By Feb 7, 2022, 6:13 PM EST
1 Comment

The 2022 NFL postseason is coming to an end as Super Bowl 2022 kicks off on Sunday, February 13 and a champion will be crowned. NBC and Peacock are the homes for Super Bowl LVI when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Live coverage will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will start at 6:00 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the Super Bowl on Peacock this year?

Peacock will stream the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals match-up live starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 13. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football and NFL games on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

2022 NFL Playoff, Super Bowl Schedule

Super Bowl LVI

Divisional Round

Sunday, January 23

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

  • Time: 4:30 p.m ET
  • TV channel: NBC, Peacock

Sunday, January 16

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC, Peacock

Be sure to check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LVI as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more.

